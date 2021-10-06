Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

New York, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on the morning of October 21, 2021. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (877) 924-1745. Outside the United States, please call (212) 519-0802. The participant passcode is 5292944. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com .

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (888) 566-0462 followed by the passcode 8391. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3609 followed by the passcode 8391. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.



Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439