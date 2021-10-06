Nature Conservancy of Canada welcomes new chair and six newcomers to its National Board of Directors

English French

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading non-profit conservation organization the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) today announced the appointment of Mike Pedersen as chair of its Board of Directors. Pedersen first joined NCC in a volunteer capacity in 2017. For the past two years, he has served as vice chair. He succeeds Elana Rosenfeld, CEO of Kicking Horse Coffee.



Pedersen brings a wealth of leadership and governance experience to the national organization. He is currently chair of the Business Development Bank of Canada and former president and CEO of TD Bank (USA), where he was responsible for overseeing TD Bank Group’s environmental strategies and activities for 10 years. He is also the former chair of the Canadian Bankers Association.

Pedersen, an avid hiker and canoeist, brings a passion for nature to his role at a critical time in NCC’s history.

“There has never been a more important time to invest in the protection of nature. In the face of rapid biodiversity loss and climate change, NCC’s mission is urgent,” said Pedersen. “Over the next few years, NCC will deliver more impact and more conservation through collaboration, and more impact. I’m proud to be part of an organization that is a unifying force for nature. When nature thrives, we all thrive.”

In addition to Pedersen’s appointment, NCC is announcing six new members of its Board of Directors. Representing communities from coast to coast, these directors will help guide NCC as it plans to mobilize more Canadians to accelerate conservation actions. Private land conservation is an essential component of Canada’s goal of protecting 30 per cent of its lands and waters by 2030.

In total, more than 120 volunteers from various professions, ranging from environment and science, to business, law, public service and non-profit sectors across the country, are involved in ensuring the effective governance and management of NCC. They also offer a diversity of expertise on partnerships, conservation, philanthropy and public outreach.

NCC is deeply grateful to its outgoing board members for their leadership: Bruce MacLellan (Ontario), Robert Rabinovitch (Quebec), Barry Worbets (Alberta), John Grandy (Ontario), Kevin McNamara (Nova Scotia) and departing chair, Elana Rosenfeld (British Columbia). Rosenfeld now becomes past chair. Lawyer and NCC Board member Janice Wattis (British Columbia) will assume the role of vice-chair.

“The dedication of our volunteer leaders is a constant source of inspiration to our team,” said Catherine Grenier, NCC’s president and CEO. “Their calibre of expertise and strategic advice strengthens our work and their support allows us to set ambitious goals and gives us the confidence to reach them. Their support and commitment to NCC pushes us to accelerate the scope and scale of conservation over the next decade.”

New NCC Board of Directors:

Ann Worth (Atlantic) is an international business consultant based in Bonshaw, Prince Edward Island. Having worked closely with the food and tourism industries in the Atlantic region, Worth offers NCC insight into the types of partnerships required for conservation success in the region.

Judith May (Saskatchewan) worked with SaskPower for more than 30 years, serving as vice-president, and in roles in human resources, safety and environment. May joined the NCC Saskatchewan Regional Board in 2018.

Bruce Wright (British Columbia) is a partner at the law firm MLT Aikins and a devoted patron of the arts, having served as chair of the boards of both the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Vancouver Opera Foundation.

Bruce Cooper (Ontario) has worked in the UK and Canada for TD Asset Management and currently serves as the organization’s CEO, as well as senior vice president of TD Bank Group.

Paul Genest (Ontario) has a great deal of public and private sector experience. He is a fellow at the Brookfield Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Ryerson University. Before taking on the role, Genest spent decades within the heart of Canadian democracy and policy creation, serving as a deputy minister in the Ontario government and as a director of research and policy in the Prime Minister’s office.

Bob Sutton (Alberta) is a managing partner for Korn Ferry, an organizational consulting group. Sutton has made a career of helping organizations achieve their goals.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the nation's leading private, not-for-profit land conservation organization, working to protect our most important natural areas and the species they sustain. Since 1962, NCC and its partners have helped protect 14 million hectares (35 million acres), coast to coast to coast. To learn more, visit natureconservancy.ca.

