UNITED GRINDING Partners With TITANS of CNC for Manufacturing Education

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED GRINDING has partnered with TITANS of CNC, the well-known global manufacturing education provider, to support specialized education for precision grinding in the manufacturing industry.

The partnership includes the development of a grinding academy, designed to teach individuals new to the industry the basics of grinding in an easily digestible, digital format. UNITED GRINDING will launch a new website to support this partnership -

titansofgrinding.com - and it will house a variety of information about the partnership. The site will also include a list of machines that TITANS of CNC has utilized for training and production and serve as a source for all of the video content TITANS of CNC has produced involving UNITED GRINDING machine technology.

According to Titan Gilroy, CEO and founder of TITANS of CNC, his focus is on the development and delivery of high-level manufacturing education through the TITANS of CNC Academy. With its free, online, video-based, step-by-step training system, TITANS of CNC continues to provide answers to real manufacturing problems.

"My team and I are excited to officially partner with UNITED GRINDING to bring awareness and advanced grinding education to a worldwide audience," said Gilroy. "UNITED GRINDING has a great reputation in the industry due to the quality, performance, and versatility of their entire machine line-up. This is why we have chosen to develop the most advanced grinding curriculum in the world on the platform that is UNITED GRINDING."

Gilroy started TITANS of CNC as a machine shop in Northern California that produced some of the most challenging components for the aerospace industry. From there, the shop progressed to a reality TV series recognized as a leading CNC educational platform among a global network of engineers, machinists, hobbyists, students and educators.

"Our motivation is the success of our customers. Our ambition is, therefore, to accompany our customers along their way and to provide our expertise as a strong and reliable partner to make them even better," stated Stephan Nell, CEO of the UNITED GRINDING Group. "The need for trained machinists is greater now than ever, and in our new partnership with TITANS of CNC, we are proud to recommit our efforts to building the next generation of young machinists."

UNITED GRINDING Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of precision machines for grinding, eroding, laser, measuring and combination machining. With around 2,500 employees at more than 20 production, service and sales sites, the Group is organized in a customer-oriented and efficient way.

With its brands MÄGERLE, BLOHM, JUNG, STUDER, SCHAUDT, MIKROSA, WALTER, and EWAG as well as competence centers in America and Asia, UNITED GRINDING offers an ample range of application expertise, an extensive product portfolio and an array of services for surface and profile grinding, cylindrical grinding and tool machining. In addition, a competence center for additive manufacturing is operated under the IRPD brand.

