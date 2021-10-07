Jura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura” or the “Company”) announces today the grant of restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s amended and restated restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”) which was approved by shareholders on May 31, 2019.



Jura granted an aggregate of 56,232 RSUs to certain of its non-executive directors in settlement of a portion of their directors’ compensation for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The RSUs vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of their date of grant. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the RSU Plan.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,661,158 RSUs under the RSU Plan to date.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

