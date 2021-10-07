AirPhysio Breathing Aid For Lung Expansion – Lightweight OPEP Device Relaunched

Tweed Heads, Australia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relaunched due to popular demand, the AirPhysio is a drug-free breathing device that can be safely used by people of all ages. It uses Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) to loosen mucus in the lungs and airways and helps the body to expel it by strengthening the natural clearing abilities.

The new award-winning device helps people with chronic respiratory conditions to breathe easier and to ease symptoms. These conditions include asthma, bronchiectasis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis, as well as many others. It is also designed to aid patients post-surgery.

By strengthening the lungs and increasing lung capacity, the handheld device is also able to assist swimmers, deep-sea divers, athletes, singers, and wind musicians improve their performance.

The AirPhysio is simple to operate and can be used for up to five minutes, three times a day for optimal results. Alongside the standard model, it is available in two other designs – AirPhysio Sports and AirPhysio Children. Because it’s lightweight, it can easily fit in bags and be carried on trips for easy access when required.

The company offers the AirPhysio as a single device, but also as a set of three in a family and friends bundle. This option is designed to be of great value for families and groups, saving them the price of one full AirPhysio device.

Customers can also purchase optional disposable filters for their products. The filter 99.9% of viruses and other pathogens out of the air for a more hygienic breathing experience.

Life Wellness Healthcare is a company that was created with the goal of helping people with respiratory conditions meet their specific needs. Other specialist products available include pulse oximeters and inhaler spacers.

A recent user of AirPhysio has said of their experience: “Having only used this product for a couple of weeks, I can already feel a difference. I am satisfied with this product as I can breathe easier and that makes me feel better overall.”

