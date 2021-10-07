Cobalt Alloy Powder Market Size to Reach $490.9 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 6.7%: AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cobalt alloy powder market was estimated at $259.1 million in 2020 and is expected to hit at $490.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in demand for cobalt in the automotive and tooling industry and rapid development of 3D printing fuel the growth of the global cobalt alloy powder market. On the other hand, several health hazards associated with cobalt dust impede the growth to some extent. However, innovation in the manufacturing industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the sector.

Download Sample PDF (250 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12483

COVID-19 scenario-

Loss of man power and shut down of the majority of industries across the globe led to a sharp decline in demand for cobalt alloy powder based products from the manufacturing industries, especially in the initial phase. This factor impacted the global cobalt alloy powder market negatively.

Nevertheless, the overall situation is now getting ameliorated, and the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The global cobalt alloy powder market is analyzed across product, application, and region. Based on product, the CoCr alloy powder segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The CoCrMo alloy powder segment, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12483?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the additive manufacturing and 3D printing segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The brazing segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global cobalt alloy powder market report include Eramet, Freeport Cobalt Americas LLC, Sherritt International, Minara Resources Pty Ltd., Mitsui, Norilsk Nickel, Sandvik Materials Technology, Shepherd chemical company, Sumitomo Corporation, and Umicore- Cobalt & Specialty Materials. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cobalt-alloy-powder-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.