Orocobre Limited 2021 Annual General Meeting Information

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company), advises that its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 11.00am AEST on Tuesday 30 November 2021. In the interests of safety for shareholders, employees and the broader community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 AGM will be held virtually, rather than at a physical location.



Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the AGM when the Notice of Meeting is released this month. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Orocobre’s website at: https://www.orocobre.com.

The closing time for receipt of director nominations for any candidates other than those recommended by the Board is 5.00pm AEST, Tuesday 19 October 2021.

This announcement has been approved by:

Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3720 9088

M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com

W: www.orocobre.com



Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

