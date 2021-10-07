Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Intention to Launch an Offer for Subscription
7 October 2021
The Directors of Draper Esprit VCT plc (the "Company") are pleased to announce that the Company intends to launch a new offer for subscription (the "Offer") for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 tax years.
Full details of the Offer will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published in November 2021.
For further information, please contact:
RAM Capital Partners
Telephone: 020 3006 7530
Email: taxsolutions@ramcapital.co.uk