Draper Esprit VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Intention to Launch an Offer for Subscription

7 October 2021

The Directors of Draper Esprit VCT plc (the "Company") are pleased to announce that the Company intends to launch a new offer for subscription (the "Offer") for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 tax years.

Full details of the Offer will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published in November 2021.

For further information, please contact:

RAM Capital Partners

Telephone: 020 3006 7530

Email: taxsolutions@ramcapital.co.uk