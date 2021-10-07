Oppdatering på myndighetsgodkjennelser relatert til det frivillige tilbudet for Sbanken ASA

English Norwegian

Oslo, 7. oktober 2021

Det vises til tilbudsdokument datert 23. april 2021 («Tilbudsdokumentet»), og etterfølgende børsmeldinger for det anbefalte frivillige tilbudet fra DNB Bank ASA («Tilbyder») om erverv av alle aksjene («Aksjene») i Sbanken ASA («Selskapet») som ikke allerede eies av Tilbyder («Tilbudet»).

Videre vises det til Konkurransetilsynets varsel av 26. august 2021 om mulig inngrep mot Tilbyders planlagte oppkjøp av Selskapet i henhold til Tilbudet («Varselet»). Varselet er begrunnet i Konkurransetilsynets foreløpige vurderinger knyttet til mulige konkurransemessige virkninger av oppkjøpet i markedet for fondsdistribusjon.

Tilbyder har fremsatt forslag til avhjelpende tiltak som etter Tilbyders vurdering avhjelper Konkurransetilsynets foreløpige bekymringer uttrykt i Varselet. I henhold til konkurranseloven forlenges dermed Konkurransetilsynets saksbehandlingsfrist med 15 virkedager. Konkurransetilsynet må innen 28. oktober 2021 beslutte om oppkjøpet godkjennes, eventuelt på vilkår om avhjelpende tiltak, eller forbys. Konkurransetilsynet kan når som helst avslutte saksbehandlingen dersom Konkurransetilsynet finner at det ikke er grunnlag for inngrep mot oppkjøpet.

Tilbyder har god dialog med Konkurransetilsynet om forslaget til avhjelpende tiltak og vil fortsette prosessen med sikte på at Konkurransetilsynet kan avslutte saksbehandlingen så raskt som mulig.

Oppgjør av Tilbudet skal finne sted senest 10 virkedager etter datoen hvor Tilbyder har kunngjort at betingelsene for gjennomføring av Tilbudet som beskrevet i Tilbudsdokumentet, herunder myndighetsgodkjennelser (eng.: Regulatory Approvals), har blitt oppfylt eller frafalt av Tilbyder. Se punktene 3.4 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) og 3.10 (Settlement) i Tilbudsdokumentet for ytterligere informasjon.

Disse opplysningene er informasjonspliktige etter verdipapirhandelloven § 5-12.

