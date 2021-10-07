Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

København C, DENMARK

Med virkning fra d. 7. oktober 2021 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.

Prospektet  er opdateret som følge af, at de herunder listede afdelinger d.d. bliver opsplittet i andelsklasser. De eksisterende, børsnoterede afdelinger fortsætter som andelsklasse KL 1 og nye ikke-børsnoterede andelsklasser oprettes som KL 2.

 De  eksisterende, børsnoterede afdelinger ændrer navn som følger:

ISIN-kode Navn før 7. oktober 2021 Navn pr. 7. oktober 2021
DK0010250158 Aktier KL Aktier KL 1
DK0015357065 Aktier II KL Aktier II KL 1
DK0016195860 Basis 1 KL Basis 1 KL 1
DK0016195944 Basis 2 KL Basis 2 KL 1
DK0016196082 Basis 3 KL Basis 3 KL 1
DK0060075893 Basis 4 KL Basis 4 KL 1
DK0010265859 Danmark KL Danmark KL 1
DK0060012466 Danske aktier fokus KL Danske aktier fokus KL 1
DK0010308170 Emerging Markets KL Emerging Markets KL 1
DK0060950111 Emerging Markets Enhanced KL Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1
DK0010265693 European Stars KL European Stars KL 1
DK0015960983 Europa Small Cap KL Europa Small Cap KL 1
DK0060949964 Europe Enhanced KL Europe Enhanced KL 1
DK0016306798 European High Yield Bonds KL European High Yield Bonds KL 1
DK0060145183 Fonde KL Fonde KL 1
DK0060949881 Global Enhanced KL Global Enhanced KL 1
DK0016050974 Global Small Cap KL Global Small Cap KL 1
DK0061112893 Global Small Cap Enhanced KL Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1
DK0010265503 Globale UdbytteAktier KL Globale UdbytteAktier KL 1
DK0060451623 Globale Aktier Indeks KL Globale Aktier Indeks KL 1
DK0010170398 Globale obligationer KL Globale obligationer KL 1
DK0016254899 HøjrenteLande KL HøjrenteLande KL 1
DK0060950038 Japan Enhanced KL Japan Enhanced KL 1
DK0060192185 Klima og Miljø KL Klima og Miljø KL 1
DK0060014678 Korte obligationer Lagerbeskattet KL Korte obligationer Lagerbeskattet KL 1
DK0060268506 Korte obligationer KL Korte obligationer KL 1
DK0060187342 Lange obligationer KL Lange obligationer KL 1
DK0015168686 Mellemlange obligationer KL Mellemlange obligationer KL 1
DK0060095735 Nordic Stars KL Nordic Stars KL 1
DK0015974695 Nordic Small Cap KL Nordic Small Cap KL 1
DK0060831451 North America Enhanced KL North America Enhanced KL 1
DK0060014595 Stabil Balanceret KL Stabil Balanceret KL 1
DK0060048304 Stabile Aktier KL Stabile Aktier KL 1
DK0060096030 Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL 1
DK0010265776 North American Stars KL North American Stars KL 1
DK0060353886 Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
DK0016015399 Virksomhedsobligationer KL Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1

Der henvises i øvrigt til Market Notice om navneændringen udsendt af Nasdaq Copenhagen den 28. september 2021.  

