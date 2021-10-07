Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

Med virkning fra d. 7. oktober 2021 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.
Prospektet er opdateret som følge af, at de herunder listede afdelinger d.d. bliver opsplittet i andelsklasser. De eksisterende, børsnoterede afdelinger fortsætter som andelsklasse KL 1 og nye ikke-børsnoterede andelsklasser oprettes som KL 2.
De eksisterende, børsnoterede afdelinger ændrer navn som følger:
|ISIN-kode
|Navn før 7. oktober 2021
|Navn pr. 7. oktober 2021
|DK0010250158
|Aktier KL
|Aktier KL 1
|DK0015357065
|Aktier II KL
|Aktier II KL 1
|DK0016195860
|Basis 1 KL
|Basis 1 KL 1
|DK0016195944
|Basis 2 KL
|Basis 2 KL 1
|DK0016196082
|Basis 3 KL
|Basis 3 KL 1
|DK0060075893
|Basis 4 KL
|Basis 4 KL 1
|DK0010265859
|Danmark KL
|Danmark KL 1
|DK0060012466
|Danske aktier fokus KL
|Danske aktier fokus KL 1
|DK0010308170
|Emerging Markets KL
|Emerging Markets KL 1
|DK0060950111
|Emerging Markets Enhanced KL
|Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1
|DK0010265693
|European Stars KL
|European Stars KL 1
|DK0015960983
|Europa Small Cap KL
|Europa Small Cap KL 1
|DK0060949964
|Europe Enhanced KL
|Europe Enhanced KL 1
|DK0016306798
|European High Yield Bonds KL
|European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|DK0060145183
|Fonde KL
|Fonde KL 1
|DK0060949881
|Global Enhanced KL
|Global Enhanced KL 1
|DK0016050974
|Global Small Cap KL
|Global Small Cap KL 1
|DK0061112893
|Global Small Cap Enhanced KL
|Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1
|DK0010265503
|Globale UdbytteAktier KL
|Globale UdbytteAktier KL 1
|DK0060451623
|Globale Aktier Indeks KL
|Globale Aktier Indeks KL 1
|DK0010170398
|Globale obligationer KL
|Globale obligationer KL 1
|DK0016254899
|HøjrenteLande KL
|HøjrenteLande KL 1
|DK0060950038
|Japan Enhanced KL
|Japan Enhanced KL 1
|DK0060192185
|Klima og Miljø KL
|Klima og Miljø KL 1
|DK0060014678
|Korte obligationer Lagerbeskattet KL
|Korte obligationer Lagerbeskattet KL 1
|DK0060268506
|Korte obligationer KL
|Korte obligationer KL 1
|DK0060187342
|Lange obligationer KL
|Lange obligationer KL 1
|DK0015168686
|Mellemlange obligationer KL
|Mellemlange obligationer KL 1
|DK0060095735
|Nordic Stars KL
|Nordic Stars KL 1
|DK0015974695
|Nordic Small Cap KL
|Nordic Small Cap KL 1
|DK0060831451
|North America Enhanced KL
|North America Enhanced KL 1
|DK0060014595
|Stabil Balanceret KL
|Stabil Balanceret KL 1
|DK0060048304
|Stabile Aktier KL
|Stabile Aktier KL 1
|DK0060096030
|Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL
|Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL 1
|DK0010265776
|North American Stars KL
|North American Stars KL 1
|DK0060353886
|Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL
|Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|DK0016015399
|Virksomhedsobligationer KL
|Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
Der henvises i øvrigt til Market Notice om navneændringen udsendt af Nasdaq Copenhagen den 28. september 2021.
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager