Engageli Partners with the European School of Management and Technology Berlin to Power the University’s Global Online MBA Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engageli, a purpose-built virtual learning platform designed to improve student outcomes, today announced a new partnership with ESMT Berlin, a top-ranked, triple-crown accredited international business school. Through this partnership, ESMT will utilize Engageli’s platform for its Global Online MBA program.



This announcement follows the completion of a successful collaboration earlier this summer, in which Engageli partnered with ESMT and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) to support the Industry Immersion Africa© program. The program’s classes foster the employability of STEM graduates in African business through a hands-on curriculum. The program leveraged Engageli’s digital learning platform to power a blended-learning approach, successfully graduating 51 STEM graduates with the help of nine instructors and two assistants.

This year’s program was taught simultaneously in four locations: AIMS Ghana, AIMS Rwanda, AIMS South Africa, and Strathmore University in Kenya. Instruction on Engageli’s platform during the five-week program included a combination of asynchronous learning with live video lectures and class discussion across multiple courses, such as general management, data analytics, and entrepreneurial strategy. Program instructors were based in multiple locations, from Berlin to Canada, working alongside staff at the African university centers.

Following the success of this year’s Industry Immersion Africa© program, ESMT and Engageli extended their partnership to ESMT’s Global Online MBA program. Program instructors will use Engageli to design dynamic, interactive classes, and to provide differentiated instruction and personalized support by leveraging real-time engagement data.



“Engageli’s highly interactive and engaging digital learning platform was an incredible asset to our Industry Immersion Africa© program, and we’re thrilled to extend our partnership to our Global Online MBA,” said Nick Barniville, Associate Dean for Degree Programmes and EdTech at ESMT Berlin. “Engageli allows us to seamlessly bring students together, across geographies, to share knowledge and skills. In our globalized world, these capabilities are invaluable in providing students with the skills and experience they need for success in business.”

“ESMT Berlin is making an impressive educational impact at a global scale,” said Dan Avida, Co-Founder and CEO of Engageli. “This transformative opportunity is possible for thousands of students because of ESMT’s dedication to implementing innovative technology across its programs. We’re thrilled to partner with ESMT to support collaborative courses and help build connections between students and instructors across borders via our platform.”

About ESMT Berlin

ESMT Berlin is the highest-ranked business school in Germany and Top 10 in Europe. Founded by 25 leading global companies, ESMT offers master’s, MBA, and PhD programs, as well as executive education on its campus in Berlin, in locations around the world, online, and in an online blended format. Focusing on leadership, innovation, and analytics, its diverse faculty publishes outstanding research in top academic journals. Additionally, the international business school provides an interdisciplinary platform for discourse between politics, business, and academia. ESMT is a non-profit private institution of higher education, accredited by AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS, and FIBAA, and is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion across all its activities and communities.

About African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS)

Founded in 2003, the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) is a pan-African network of Centres of Excellence for post-graduate training in mathematical sciences, research and public engagement in STEM. With centres in South Africa, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon and Rwanda, AIMS is contributing to Africa’s socio-economic transformation through innovative scientific training, cutting-edge research, and public engagement. With expertly tailored academic and non-academic programs spanning through Centres of Excellence, Research Centres, the AIMS Industry Initiative and gender-responsive Teacher Training, AIMS equally created two critical initiatives: Quantum Leap Africa, which aspires to do leading-edge research in quantum science, and the Next Einstein Forum, which is positioning Africa to become an important player in global science. For more information, visit www.nexteinstein.org .

About Engageli

Engageli is advancing the higher education industry globally by improving virtual teaching and learning experiences. Its premiere cloud-based, multimodal digital learning technology creates flexible, inclusive, secure environments optimized for student connections and active learning. Founded in 2020 by Daphne Koller, Co-Founder of Coursera, Dan Avida, and Serge Plotkin, Engageli has raised over $47 million in funding. To learn more, please visit www.engageli.com .

Contact:

engageli@launchsquad.com

https://www.engageli.com