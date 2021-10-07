Perception Engages with Listing Partners to Access Capital and List on North American and European Stock Exchanges

LONDON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perception Group Ltd. (Perception) in preparation for the global expansion of its proven TV CDN managed services is planning to raise expansion capital and apply for a listing of their common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) with cross listings planned for the Open Market Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) in Germany and the Over the Counter Market (OTC) in the USA.



Listing Partners Sarl has been selected as exclusive financial advisors and co-underwriters to Perception in a contemplated pre-listing offering of common shares through syndication of the offering to its underwriting group. In addition, as part of the Listing Partners group’s international affiliations, Listing Partners Limited of Toronto, Canada, has been engaged to provide listing services to assist Perception with the listing process on the CSE and two other exchanges.

As part of the listing process, Perception is required to have prepared a non-offering prospectus for submission to the securities regulators for review and approval. Should the prospectus clear the approval process an application to list the Perception common shares on the CSE will be submitted for listing approval. Once the CSE listing is granted, submission of application to cross list on the FSE and OTC is planned for.

“We intend to use the proceeds of the pre-listing offering to grow our organization and expand coverage of our own proven cost effective specialist TV CDN running our proprietary software solution that offers advanced features such as integrated catchup TV now demanded by the 21st Century viewer. We are reinventing the traditional multi channel live and on demand TV experience for online consumption, that will also suit content and channel owners looking to deliver Online TV with a difference,” said John Mills, CEO of Perception who further commented, “This strategy also enables us to craft local and regional IPTV services combining content and technology that our telco customers can market to their millions of broadband subscribers using our multi-node private TV CDN approach which dramatically reduces public CDN costs and generates a highly profitable business for shareholders with a recurring, subscriber-based revenue stream. We selected Listing Partners as they reach a broad international audience with their footprint which nicely aligned with our international requirements and plans to deliver Perception globally.”

The public listing of Perception is expected to allow capital market investors the rare opportunity to invest directly in a company that is re-inventing the familiar live TV experience traditionally seen on linear TV channels delivering exciting multichannel TV services to B2B and B2C customers. Blue chip historical B2B customers include four deployments with TVCabo, a Visabeira Global Group Company. Perception is now entering the B2C market with two joint venture projects, EWOL TV, an exciting lifestyle mobile TV service throughout the Balkans and TeleAfrica, a Pan African mobile TV service, both using ad funded and low cost subscription models.

About Perception Group Ltd.

Perception Group Ltd. is an industry innovator that develops and operates TV CDN cloud services utilising its bespoke product, Perception TVCDN. The first multiscreen TV platform that delivers live streaming TV, catch-up TV, cloud PVR, video on demand, subscriber management and billing services embedded directly in a unified TV CDN purpose-built for multiscreen TV.

In commercial use for over 15 years, Perception was the first platform to introduce fully integrated live TV rewind, cloud PVR and advanced DTL token integration support within a multiscreen IPTV and OTT platform.

Perception TVCDN is a commercialy proven product, ideal for Telcos, broadcasters, channel and content owners looking to provide global or local TV services on network or OTT. Available as an on premise SaaS solution for operators who wish to self-manage infrastructure and as a PaaS solution for those who wish to outsource the complete operational platform and its management.

Telcos face a conundrum in addressing the internet TV opportunity, especially with customers who have little or no loyalty. They need a technical solution that requires multiple vendors to deliver a complex, time consuming and costly product in a market they have little or no expertise in. Perception Group’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) gives customers a fast-to-market, zero capex means of delivering a differentiated TV proposition that generates both direct revenue from TV and indirect benefits from new subscriber acquisition and improved retention.

For more information contact: www.perception.tv

Mr. John Mills, CEO john.mills@perception.tv

Mr. Peter Cox, CMO peter.cox@perception.tv

About Listing Partners Sarl and the Listing Partners Ltd group of Companies.

Listing Partners is an international, boutique investment firm operating within the capital markets ecosystem with offices in Luxembourg, Canada, Denmark, Solvenia, Malaysia, London and Dubai. Their focus is on creating and managing the going public process for companies by working with top management for successful listing and financing. The partners are members of the Listing Partners Group of Companies. They been successfully assisting small and medium-sized companies in the listing process and raising funds since 1998. Their experience and know-how lead their clients through every aspect of going public, primarily on the Canadian Stock Exchange, which often results in cross listing opportunities in other international markets.

For Investor information contact: info@listingpartners.lu

Disclaimer

All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Perception Group Ltd. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.