Sentieo Expands Across EMEA; Doubles Staff in London to Support Growth

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo , the leading next-generation financial research platform provider, announced it has expanded its presence in the European market and doubled its team in the United Kingdom. The growth is driven by increasing demand for the company’s AI-driven financial research platform and represents a firm commitment to more than 50 active customers in the region, including Schroders, Kames, S.W. Mitchell, Cape Capital, Amiral Gestion and Ownership Capital. The London-based team has been bolstered by the addition of a Director of UX Design, a Director of Product, and three sales and client success executives, with the expectation to double the sales team again over the next 12 months.



The London expansion follows Sentieo’s Series B funding round in May 2021, which was led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from existing investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management. The capital supports the company’s mission to invest in the people and the technologies that are helping global customers transform the way they conduct financial and corporate research.

“We are excited to expand our business and grow our team in Europe, to meet increasing demand for our solutions in the region,” noted David Lichtblau, CEO of Sentieo. “Providing an innovative cloud-based platform that can modernise the research workflow and drive analyst collaboration for more powerful investment analysis has catapulted our momentum around the globe. As the industry evolves, our team will continue to lead our clients through their digital transformation process and help deliver the competitive insights they need to succeed.”

Following record revenues in 2020, demand for Sentieo’s AI-driven platform continued throughout the pandemic as investment firms sought cloud-based solutions that could enable their teams to work remotely and collaborate seamlessly. Featuring innovative AI search and sentiment analysis, market and alternative data, modeling and analytics – all supported by an integrated research management system – Sentieo is empowering customers around the world to reinvent how the investment research process is done.

With Sentieo, research analysts no longer need to rely on disparate tools and legacy applications like terminals, emails, and Excel documents to conduct financial research. By providing a centralized hub for analysts to do their work – in or out of the office – investment firms can modernize their research workflows, share ideas, and strengthen the investment analysis process to achieve Alpha for their clients.

To learn more about how Sentieo is transforming financial research for customers around the world, visit www.sentieo.com .



