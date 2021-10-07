OpSec Security introduces OpSec® Inspire, the future of digital printed brand authentication solutions

CROWTHER, Great Britain, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, the leading global provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is pleased to announce OpSec® Inspire, the future of fully integrated brand protection and multi-layered security. With this innovation, OpSec extends its leadership position in digital brand protection, providing highly secure full color authentication on-product solutions – delivered with superior personalization, shorter production runs, and added multi-layered security – while supporting OpSec’s customers’ speed to market and sustainability objectives.



OpSec® Inspire enables brand owners to reach more deeply and more broadly across their customer base with highly personalized messaging. Digitally printed, highly secure unique IDs on each label ensures everything required to support the move to everything digital and everything online including:

360 o Brand Protection capabilities including improved consumer engagement capabilities fully integrated between online and on-product solutions to build stronger connections with your brand-loyal customers and enhance their customer experience

Sustainable production enabled through environmentally friendly inks and precision output to minimize ink utilization

Multi-layered overt, covert, and forensic security features, from exclusive security inks to serialized latent images to micro text printing capabilities

Superior supply chain visibility, with unique product identifiers to digitally track and trace product through the supply chain on through to the consumer



Dr. Selva Selvaratnam, CEO of OpSec Security, comments: “OpSec® Inspire significantly raises the bar for high-performance digital brand protection growing OpSec Security’s innovative technology capabilities and our aptitude to guide our customers’ brand protection strategies. As we continue to advance our capabilities, OpSec® Inspire will offer a significant advantage to our customers’ and further enrich their consumers.”

“Combining OpSec® Inspire with OpSec® Insight – our digital customer engagement platform –this ground-breaking technology will make consumer purchasing a more rewarding and compelling experience, which is critical for brands in today’s competitive marketplaces,” continued Selvaratnam.

The new line is available through OpSec Security and is backed by OpSec’s industry leading expertise; helping customers choose the best programs to maximize their results. From manufacturing to intelligent supply chain integration to on-product solutions such as secure hangtags as well as post-sale consumer engagement solutions, OpSec are uniquely positioned to customize their customers’ programs across all levels of security and branding requirements. OpSec offers a fully integrated brand protection solution enabling brands to grow with confidence in delivering an authentic brand promise and consumer experience with a partnership approach to solution design, development and deployment.

OpSec Security is the global market leader in securing and protecting brands. After decades of leadership in brand protection technology, OpSec grew to become the leading provider of fully integrated brand and document security, providing companies and governments with myriad solutions to help our customers ensure brand quality, reputation, and integrity.

OpSec is a leading innovator in online brand and digital content protection, offering our clients end-to-end safeguards against counterfeiting, piracy, and unauthorized usage. We continue to innovate, finding increasingly advanced ways to meet an ever-growing range of threats. Even as the counterfeiters, pirates, and other bad actors employ more sophisticated ways to damage your brand, we never stop getting better at protecting it.

