Konsolidator enters corporate research agreement with SEB (inside information)

Company announcement no. 14-2021

Søborg, 7 October, 2021



Konsolidator enters corporate research agreement with SEB

Konsolidator has entered a paid corporate research agreement with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB). SEB will start covering the Konsolidator share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and an initial coverage report will be prepared. SEB will continuously update the report and valuation when important announcements are made.

Konsolidator is paying an annual fee for the coverage.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

Attachment