Global AI Training Dataset Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

The global AI training dataset market size is expected to reach USD 4.90 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2028. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is proliferating. As organizations are transitioning toward automation, the demand for technology is rising. The technology has provided unprecedented advances across various industry verticals, including marketing, healthcare, logistics, transportation, and many others. The benefits of integrating the technology across various operations of the organizations have outweighed its costs, thereby driving adoption.



Due to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technology, the need for training datasets is rising exponentially. To make the technology more versatile and accurate with its predictions, a wide number of companies are entering the market space by release various datasets operating across various use cases to train the Machine Learning (ML) algorithm. Such factors are substantially contributing to market growth.



Factors such as the cultivation of new high-quality datasets to speed up the development of AI technology and deliver accurate results are driving the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, IBM Corporation, a technology company, announced the release of a new dataset that comprises 1 million images of faces. This dataset was released to help developers to train their face recognition systems supported by artificial intelligence technology with diverse datasets. This dataset will help them to increase the accuracy of face identification.



AI Training Dataset Market Report Highlights

The increasing creation of synthetic training data for unsupervised and supervised training of machine learning algorithms is driving the adoption of datasets by organizations thereby catalyzing the market growth

The image/video segment is expected to portray a high CAGR of approximately 22% over the projected period

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the substantial adoption of AI technology

The key players in the market are Google, LLC (Kaggle); Appen Limited; Cogito Tech LLC; Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Scale AI; Inc.; Samasource Inc.; Alegion; and Deep Vision Data

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.2.1 Type

2.2.2 Vertical



Chapter 3 AI Training Dataset Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 AI Training Dataset Market Penetration and Growth Prospects

3.3 AI Training Dataset - Process Flow and Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.1.1 Rapid growth of AI and machine learning

3.4.1.2 Growing applications of training dataset across diversified industry verticals

3.4.2 Market Restraints

3.4.2.1 Lack of technological adoption in developing regions

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1 Supplier Power: Low

3.5.2 Buyer Power

3.5.3 Substitution Threat

3.5.4 Threat from new entrant

3.5.5 Competitive rivalry

3.6 AI Training Dataset - PEST Analysis

3.6.1 Political

3.6.2 Economic

3.6.3 Social

3.6.4 Technological



Chapter 4 AI Training Dataset: Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 AI Training Dataset Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Text

4.1.1.1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, from 2018 to 2028 (USD Million)

4.1.2 Image/Video

4.1.2.1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, from 2018 to 2028 (USD Million)

4.1.3 Audio

4.1.3.1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, from 2018 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 AI Training Dataset: Vertical Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 AI Training Dataset Market: Vertical Movement Analysis

5.1.1 IT

5.1.1.1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, from 2018 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.2.1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, from 2018 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.3 Government

5.1.3.1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, from 2018 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.4 Healthcare

5.1.4.1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, from 2018 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.5 BFSI

5.1.5.1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, from 2018 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.6 Retail & E-commerce

5.1.6.1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, from 2018 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.7 Others

5.1.7.1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, from 2018 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 AI Training Dataset: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Google, LLC (Kaggle)

7.1.1 Company overview

7.2.2 Financial performance

7.2.3 Product benchmarking

7.2.4 Recent developments

7.2 Appen Limited

7.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2 Financial performance

7.2.3 Product benchmarking

7.2.4 Recent developments

7.3 Cogito Tech LLC

7.3.1 Company overview

7.3.2 Financial performance

7.3.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.4 Recent developments

7.4 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

7.4.1 Company overview

7.4.2 Financial performance

7.4.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.4 Recent developments

7.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

7.5.1 Company overview

7.5.2 Product benchmarking

7.5.3 Recent developments

7.6 Microsoft Corporation

7.6.1 Company overview

7.6.2 Financial performance

7.6.3 Product benchmarking

7.6.4 Recent developments

7.7 Scale AI, Inc.

7.7.1 Company overview

7.7.2 Financial performance

7.7.3 Product benchmarking

7.7.4 Recent developments

7.8 Samasource Inc.

7.8.1 Company overview

7.8.2 Financial performance

7.8.3 Product benchmarking

7.8.4 Recent developments

7.9 Alegion

7.9.1 Company overview

7.9.2 Financial performance

7.9.3 Product benchmarking

7.9.4 Recent developments

7.10 Deep Vision Data

7.10.1 Company overview

7.10.2 Product benchmarking

