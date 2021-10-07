The global LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market is expected to reach $13,212.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period 2021- 2031

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Application, Propulsion Type, Satellite Mass, Component, Orbit, Propellant Type and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169597/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, increasing demand for building efficient propulsion systems s at low cost are key drivers for the growth of the global LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market.



Market Segmentation



LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by End-User



The commercial end user segment is estimated to dominate the global LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market due to the increasing development of small satellite constellations for communication, remote sensing, Earth observation, and navigation by commercial industries.



LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by Application



The market is currently flourishing with the development of small satellites for communication missions. Companies and space agencies aim to develop long-range, high-capacity, and cost-effective communication constellations using small satellites.



LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by Propulsion Type



Electric propulsion is the most prominent propulsion system contributing to the global LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market.It is anticipated that, by 2031, the market penetration of electric satellites will grow to more than 40% in the overall satellite launches.



However, the high cost, development complexity, and low thrust capability are restraining the growth of the electric propulsion system segment. However, technological advancements are anticipated to overcome these challenges, and electric propulsion systems are anticipated to witness huge growth.



LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by Satellite Mass



201-600kg is one of the leading segments and is expected to grow year by year due to the increase in small satellite constellations from various key manufacturers such as SPACE X, Amazon, Cloud Constellation, Urthecast, and ISRO, among others.



LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by Component



With the growing number of LEO-based satellite launches, it is anticipated that the requirement for thrusters’ components will grow in the upcoming years.



LEO-Focused Satellite Propulsion Technology by Region



North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by government and commercial organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Aerojet Rocketdyne, Ariane Group, Exotrail, Space X, and Enpulsion for LEO-based propulsion systems.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Airbus S.A.S, Ariane Group, Aerojet Rocketdyne (Acquired by Lockheed Martin Corp.), Busek Co Inc., CU Aerospace, IHI Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Moog Inc., Nano Avionics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, OHB SE, Safran, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Thales Group



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the LEO-focused satellite propulsion technology market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169597/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________