Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Report 2021-2028: Emergence of Cloud Computing Presents Opportunities

The global vehicle tracking systems market size is expected to reach USD 46.33 billion by 2028 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.3%

Technological advancements and digitization in the automotive industry coupled with the expanding global transportation and logistics industry are anticipated to drive the demand for vehicle tracking systems. Moreover, increasing sales of light and heavy commercial vehicles are also expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Meanwhile, the high cost associated with the vehicle tracking system coupled with its complex design is expected to hamper the market's growth over the forecast period. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the demand for vehicle tracking systems in 2020. The pandemic has resulted in lockdowns and social distancing globally, subsequently leading to losses for industries such as manufacturing, automobile, transportation and logistics, retail, and hospitality.

This slumped business scenario is anticipated to negatively impact automotive production and demand for vehicle tracking systems. However, as governments begin to gradually relax the lockdown norms and allow businesses to operate with mandates of social distancing; the market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



Improved connectivity services and technological proliferation have resulted in the augmented adoption of connected vehicle tracking systems. The sensor nodes embedded in a vehicle are used to transmit real-time data and collect information on vehicle location, speed, distance traveled, fuel consumption, and air pressure.

Cloud computing provides computation, software, storage, and data access resources without the need for vehicle owner's information. Thus, the emergence of cloud computing is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities in the market.



North America accounted for a sizeable revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to register steady growth over the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing vehicle sales in emerging countries such as China and India and the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector are the key factors driving the regional market growth.



Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Report Highlights

In terms of vehicle type, the passenger car segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to the increasing number of fleet operators across the developed and emerging economies

In terms of end use, the transportation and logistics segment emerged as the largest segment in 2020 and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period

In terms of technology type, the GPS/satellite segment accounted for a dominant share of over 40% in 2020. The segment is projected to record the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

In terms of type, the active segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 10.0% over the forecast period owing to its ability to track real-time data

In terms of components, the software segment accounted for a dominant share of over 66% in 2020

North America captured over 30% of the market share in 2020. The region is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the growing concern of vehicle safety and security in the region

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Digitization of vehicles and the growth of transportation and logistics industry

Enhanced operational efficiency

Market Restraint Analysis

Complex and expensive technology

Market Opportunity Analysis

Emergence of cloud computing

