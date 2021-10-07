global market for organ transplant diagnostics is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Transplant, Application, Technology, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169593/?utm_source=GNW



• Offering - Products (Kits and Assays and Consumables) and Services

• Transplant - Solid Organ Transplant and Stem Cell Transplant

• Application - Diagnostics (Donor Testing and Recipient Testing) and Translational Research

• Technology - Molecular Technologies, Serology, Flow Cytometry, and Other Technologies

• End User - Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Academic and Research Institutions, Reference Laboratories, and Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., and Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Rising Number of Organ Transplant Procedure

• Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players

• Favorable Regulatory Scenario



Market Challenges



• High Cost of Organ Transplant Procedure and Diagnostics

• Lack of Knowledge Dissemination and Reluctance Toward Organ Transplants



Market Opportunities



• Technological Advancement in Transplant Diagnostics

• Increasing Awareness Regarding Transplants in High potential Market



Key Companies Profiled



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, bioMérieux S.A., CareDx, Inc., ARUP Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., OPKO Health, Novacyt Group, Immucor, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How is organ transplant diagnostics revolutionizing the field of transplant care?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global organ transplant diagnostics market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global organ transplant diagnostics market?

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global organ transplant diagnostics ecosystem?

• What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of organ transplant diagnostics?

• What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?



• How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments? Following are the segments:

o Offering (products and services)

o Transplant (solid organ transplant and stem cell transplant)

o Application (diagnostics and translation research)

o Technology (molecular technologies, serology, flow cytometry and other technologies)

o End User (hospitals and transplant centers, academic and research institutions, and reference laboratories)

o Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)

• What are the growth opportunities for the organ transplant diagnostics companies in the region of their operation?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global organ transplant diagnostics market?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?



Market Overview



Our healthcare experts have found the organ transplant diagnostics industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets, and the global market for organ transplant diagnostics is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. The market is driven by certain factors, which include rising number of organ transplant procedures, strategic initiatives by key market players, and favorable regulatory scenarios.



Currently, the organ transplant diagnostics industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the rising number of organ transplant procedures, strategic initiatives by key market players, and favorable regulatory scenarios are some of the critical factors which are expected to bolster the market growth.



Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust organ transplant diagnostics solutions for applications, including diagnostics and translational research, further supporting transplant physicians and researchers to unravel insights pertaining to the intricacies present in the field of transplant care. The development of organ transplant diagnostic products and services enabled transplant physicians to establish effective strategies for organ donor screening and recipient surveillance, further offering value-based care.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of offering, transplant, application, technology, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the number of organ transplant procedures worldwide has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of innovative organ transplant diagnostic tools, further aiding transplant physicians to offer value-based clinical outcomes to transplant patients. Due to the expansive product portfolio and massive geographical presence, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has been the leading player in the organ transplant diagnostics ecosystem.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the organ transplant diagnostics market due to the presence of well-established guidelines regarding transplant diagnostics, presence of legacy companies undertaking key business strategies, rising number of organ transplants, and increasing adoption of products based on advanced molecular technologies by the transplant physicians, among others.Further, increasing focus on research pertaining to the discovery of novel transplant-associated biomarkers is also expected to support the growth of the North America organ transplant diagnostics market.



Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Switzerland

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America (RoLA)

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169593/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________