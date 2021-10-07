Global Baby Car Seat Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Lockdowns Saw a Decline in Automobile Sales, but Baby Car Seat Market is Forecast to Rebound with 5% CAGR Forecast During 2021 and 2026

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Car Seat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby car seat market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

The rising instances of road accidents, along with the growing concerns among parents about the safety of their children, represent one of the key factors impelling the global baby car seat market growth. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of initiatives undertaken by governing agencies and non-profit organizations (NGOs) to spread awareness on child safety and educate parents about the proper utilization and installation of baby car seats. Furthermore, market players are introducing innovative features, such as side protection, ventilation system, pushchair adapters, anti-rebound bars and built-in lock-offs, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. However, the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries have led to a decline in the sales of automobiles around the world, which, in turn, is negatively impacting the market growth. The market is anticipated to revive once normalcy is regained.



The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global baby car seat market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, Kiwi Baby, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV and RECARO Holding GmbH.



Key Questions Answered:

How has the global baby car seat market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby car seat market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global baby car seat market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Baby Car Seat Market



6 Market Breakup by Product Type



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

Artsana Spa

Britax Excelsior Ltd.

Diono LLC

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Jane Group

Kiwi Baby

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

RECARO Holding GmbH.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ay5n8n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.