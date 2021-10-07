Global Rugby Apparel Market Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Major Players Adidas, Pentlands Brand, Nike, Macron, Under Armour, Castore, BLK, O'Neills, VX3, Umbro, Oxen, Playerlayer, and Gilbert

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rugby Apparel Market Size By Application, By Apparel Type, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rugby apparel market was valued at USD 992.80 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,364.75 Million by 2027, at a long-term CAGR of - 1.40% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing prominence of rugby in emerging markets is a key element that has boosted the growth of the rugby apparel market. As per the Worlds Rugby report, Asia alone saw a massive 33% increase in participation numbers with 1,018,336 playing rugby in 2018. Following the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, rugby interest is soaring in the country, with the number of avid fans quadrupling, and the number of fans increasing by 138 percent in 2019. Furthermore, increasing women's participation in rugby is another factor that is supporting the growth of the market.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Rugby Apparel Market. Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Rugby Apparel Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Rugby Apparel Market.



The Global Rugby Apparel Market is segmented on the basis of Application, Apparel Type, and Geography. The report provides a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players are Adidas, Pentlands Brand, Nike, Macron, Under Armour, Castore, BLK, O'Neills, VX3, Umbro, Oxen, Playerlayer, and Gilbert.





