Mexican Broadband Provider Selects Allot Cybersecurity Solution to Protect Small Business and Home Office Customers from Cyberattacks

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that a Mexican broadband provider has chosen Allot BusinessSecure to provide a zero-touch solution to protect the company’s fixed broadband small and medium business (SMB) and Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) customers against a wide range of cyber threats and to provide content controls.

Once subscribed, SMB and SOHO customers will be protected against emerging cybersecurity threats, including viruses, malware, ransomware, phishing and other types of cyberattacks, without the need to download anything onto their devices. The Allot BusinessSecure solution will also enable the creation of content control policies that can be centrally configured per device and by groups of devices to filter Websites by category, and limit access by time of day. SMB and SOHO subscribers to the cybersecurity services will pay a monthly fee that will yield recurring revenue to be shared between the provider and Allot.

Allot BusinessSecure provides security for the devices connected to the business network including IoT and smart appliances. It integrates into the existing business router with the addition of a thin software client that provides network visibility, cybersecurity and content controls without the need for any installation on the end customer’s devices. Allot BusinessSecure identifies the devices connected to the router and detects and acts upon device behavior. The solution also protects the router itself from security vulnerabilities, using password strength enforcement, port analysis and protection, and unauthorized access controls.

“Similar to residential customers, SMBs and SOHOs can now rely on their CSPs to protect them from cyber threats like malware, ransomware and phishing attacks. That’s why we offer solutions like BusinessSecure to CSPs,” said Amir Oren, Vice President Sales for EMEA and LATAM at Allot. “Benefiting from easy mass-market onboarding, increased customer satisfaction, supplemental revenue and a new channel for branded customer engagement, a growing number of CSPs are turning to Allot for cybersecurity solutions that their customers are demanding.”

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.