Proactive news headlines including Red 5, Recce Pharmaceuticals, Blackstone Minerals and Castillo Copper

Sydney, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has made further headway at its cornerstone King of the Hills (KOTH) project, where construction is underway on one of Australia’s most well-endowed gold assets. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) is developing new classes of synthetic ‘anti-infectives’ that it believes will help tackle the urgent global health crisis being caused by antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs’. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has been initiated by investment and wealth manager Shaw and Partners with a buy recommendation and a price target of A$1.90 per share, implying a four-fold upside from the current share price of 46 cents. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ)’s initial due diligence has highlighted pegmatite outcropping during a site visit at Litchfield Lithium Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) continues to progress its development plan in southwest Greenland and is encouraged by ongoing examination of historical diamond drill cores from the Ivittuut cryolite mine environ and Gronnedal-lka carbonatite intrusive. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has secured access to one of the world’s most sophisticated data platforms after joining Palantir’s Foundry Builders Program. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) subsidiary CONNEQT, Inc has entered into a manufacturing and development partnership agreement with Fenda Technology Co.Ltd, a leading Chinese wireless solution provider and manufacturer of smart wearable products. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) is trading higher on appointing key consultants and commencing a HyEnergy Export Feasibility Study on Province Resources Ltd’s HyEnergy Zero Carbon Hydrogen ® Project. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has turned the soil on more positive gold results during aircore drilling at its 80%-owned Gidji Joint Venture (JV) Project in WA's Eastern Goldfields. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has opened its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to eligible shareholders today as it looks to raise A$20 million in equity to fund the development and growth of its advanced semiconductor technologies, with a particular focus on the 12 CQ quantum computing chip. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has confirmed its El Palmar Project in Ecuador contains a gold-copper porphyry, with initial assays revealing extremely wide intersections and mineralisation runs from surface. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has completed the divestment of its nickel prospective tenure at Ravensthorpe to NickelSearch Ltd following the satisfaction of conditions precedent. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR)’s maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program and deep ground penetrating RADAR program (DGPR) at its 100%-owned Gidgee South Project and the recently acquired Birrigrin Mining Centre (BMC) Project have confirmed gold mineralisation. Click here

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) notched up record quarterly revenue of A$6.3 million during the first quarter of FY22, marginally greater than the previous quarter's record and 85% higher than the corresponding quarter of FY21. Click here

Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) has returned very high-grade zinc-lead results from drilling and channel sampling at a new target area 320 metres north of the high-grade Pian Bracca corridor and from the Ponente area at Gorno Zinc Project in northern Italy. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) plans to launch a $13 million entitlement offer to maintain the strong momentum built at the 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

