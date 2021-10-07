The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is estimated to be USD 32.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 43.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%, from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by product Type, Refrigerant Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05587816/?utm_source=GNW

Stringent regulations for the use of fluorocarbon refrigerants is a restraint in the market.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the commercial refrigeration equipment market during the forecast period



The supermarkets & hypermarkets application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the commercial refrigeration equipment market from 2021 to 2026.Supermarkets and hypermarkets cannot survive without the commercial refrigeration equipment.



It is a necessity of new generation grocery stores to constantly look for and adopt advanced and more efficient commercial refrigeration equipment systems.

The refrigerated display cases segment is expected to be the fastest-growing product type segment of the commercial refrigeration equipment market during the forecast period



The refrigerated display cases application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the commercial refrigeration equipment market from 2021 to 2026. Refrigerated display cases are commercial refrigeration equipment used for storing food & beverages at retail outlets, such as bakeries, dairy stores, grocery stores, wine shops, convenience stores, supermarkets, and food service providers, such as hotels, restaurants, and bars.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share of the commercial refrigeration equipment market in 2021.

The growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is fueled by growth in the manufacturing sector; increase in spending on private & public infrastructure development; and rapid urbanization.



Profile break-up of primary interviews for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 47.2 %, Tier 2 – 30.7%, Tier 3 – 22.1%

• By Designation: C level – 42.1%, Managers – 39.6%, Others – 18.3%

• By Region: North America – 35.0%, Europe – 22.0%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 10.0%, South America – 8.0%



As a part of the qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by market players, such as Carrier (US), Emerson Electric Company (US), Daikin (Japan), Danfoss (Denmark) and GEA Group (Germany).



These players have adopted product launches, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, joint ventures, and investments as the main strategies for enhancing their business revenues and market shares.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the commercial refrigeration equipment market based on product type, refrigerant type, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.



It also strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies. The report analyzes competitive developments including new product launches/developments undertaken by key players.



