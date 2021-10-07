North America Natural and Organic Face Care Market Report 2021, Featuring Vitelle Dermatology Laboratories Inc., Omorfree America LLC and Caudalie USA, Inc.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Natural and Organic Face Care Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America natural and organic face care market attained a value of USD 924 million in 2020. Aided by the development of innovative products, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2021 and 2026 to reach a value of USD 1819 million by 2026.



The rising focus on overall appearance, along with the inflating disposable income, is increasing the demand for organic products, hence propelling the industry growth. Moreover, the trend of natural and clean face care with the use of natural products is expected to augment the market growth.

The rising focus on environment and climate change by the consumers are also increasing the adoption of organic skin care products, therefore, contributing significantly to the market growth. The rise of various movements such as the slow beauty movement which focuses on overall wellness and self-care as well as promotes the adoption of natural, sustainable, and holistic beauty practices is anticipated to fuel the market growth for natural and organic face care. In addition, the increasing sensitivity of skin owing to continuous mask-wearing is increasing the demand for soothing products, which is further invigorating the market growth. The rising demand for natural and organic products to prevent ageing and discolouration is expected to boost the market growth in North America in the forecast period.



Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Vitelle Dermatology Laboratories Inc.

Omorfree America LLC

Caudalie USA, Inc.

