The global influenza diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026 from USD 0.8billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7%

On the other hand, therising healthcare costs, variabilities in test sensitivity and specificityare the major factors hampering the growth of this market.



The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in theinfluenza diagnostics market, by product, during the forecast period

Theinfluenza diagnostics market is segmented into test kits and reagents, instruments and other productsbased on product.In 2020, the test kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market.



Increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



The molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market, by test type, during the forecast period

The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into molecular diagnostic tests and traditional diagnostic tests based on test type.In 2020, the molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market.



Growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



Diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR

This can be attributed to therising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and increasing prevalence of influenza.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionin influenza diagnostics market

The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Factors such as the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologiesare driving the growth of the influenza diagnostics market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG (Switzerland)

• Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (Us)

• Hologic, Inc. (US)

• bioMérieux SA (France)

• Quidel Corporation (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Meridian Bioscience (US)

• GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

• Luminex Corporation (US)

• Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

• DiaSorin SA (Italy)

• altona Diagnostics GmbH (Germany)

• SEKISUI Diagnostics (US)

• SA Scientific Ltd. (US)

• CorisBioConcept SPRL (Belgium)

• ELITech Group (France)

• Mast Group Ltd. (UK)

• Genome Diagnostics, Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Germaine Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Response Biomedical Corp. (Canada)

• Tauns Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

• 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd. (India)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global influenza diagnostics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, test type, end userand region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall influenza diagnostics market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

