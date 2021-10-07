Friendable’s Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform Hosts Fall Spectacular Artist Contest with ‘Double Down October’

All earnings by participating artists are matched by Fan Pass, doubling the total amount earned from all event tickets and merchandise sold; top 3 artists also competing for $900 in cash

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce its “Double Down” October promotion, incentivizing each Fan Pass artist to drive ticket and merchandise sales, doubling their earnings for the month of October.

Here’s How It Works:

For the entire month of October, every dollar earned by each Fan Pass artist will be matched by the Company, for a total that is “Double” the amount earned directly by the artist. Earnings are matched on all ticket and merch sales, delivering additional revenue for all artists.

In addition to doubling revenue for the month, the top three earners will win additional cash prizes of $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $150 for third place.

“Fan Pass continues to look for ways to promote our artists each day, as well as providing unique and exclusive promotions monthly that elevate their earning potential. We believe in supporting and promoting our artists at every stage of their careers. Our latest contest/promotion is offering a ‘Double Down’ opportunity, sharing the effort of fan promotion with our artists while providing an additional incentive for artists to promote to their fan base, drive downloads of our app and, ultimately, deliver more fan subscribers. This is another example of the Fan Pass team creating a true win-win for our artists and community while adding more content for all the fans. Stay tuned as our public relations, social media and influencer campaigns begin to roll out to bolster awareness, as well,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

