The U.S. urban air mobility market is estimated to reach $18.81 billion in 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.12% during the forecast period 2023-2035

Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Urban Air Mobility Market



The COVID-19 affected the global industries, and the U.S. urban air mobility market has been affected in some regions as well. The lockdown had completely stopped the production until July 2020 in some regions, but the research and development activities were not affected significantly. The companies are slowly opening up their plants amidst the pandemic following all the safety measures. The U.S. had imposed complete lockdown to prevent the widespread of the virus. Since most of the companies are well established, they had their reserves for raw materials and other components to continue with their manufacturing processes. Due to the vaccinations, the industries are expected to function at 100%.



Market Segmentation



U.S. Urban Air Mobility Market by Range



The 20 km - 100 km Range Segment to Lead U.S. Urban Air Mobility Market during forecast period due to the increase in demand for faster mobility transport for short distances and increasing traffic congestions for daily commuters, the 20 km – 100 km segment is expected to witness huge growth over the next few years. The technological limitations such as a lack of better battery technology and higher noise pollution are currently restricting the other range segments in the industry, but the range of 20 km to 100 km is balancing the factors perfectly and is delivering the most suitable product for the market.



U.S. Urban Air Mobility Market by Operation



The passenger transportation aerial vehicles are highly regulated under the guidance of government agencies such as Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S. The drones and aerial vehicles used for passenger transportation must follow a stringent set of rules to get certified. According to some industry experts, the passenger transporting vehicles will be requiring a piloted mode of operation in the early stages of commercialization to ensure passenger safety. Thus, the market is expected to be dominated by the piloted mode of operation during the forecast period of 2023-2035.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Acubed-Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Textron Inc., DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC, EVE Air Mobility, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, Joby Aviation, Kitty Hawk, Opener



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding of the details around companies such as product portfolio, demonstrations, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and key developments in the U.S. urban air mobility market.



Countries Covered

• U.S.

