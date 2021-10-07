New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North and South America Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0285055/?utm_source=GNW

The report provides a clear overview of the regulatory framework, plans, programs and incentives initiated by the individual countries to promote renewable energy sources. It provides information regarding the financial incentives, renewable energy auctions, net-metering, renewable targets and other plans implemented by the government or utilities of nine key American countries - The US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela. The report also covers each of the 50 states in the US, and 11 provinces and territories in Canada.



Scope

The report provides the renewable framework of the American countries.



Its scope includes -

- Study of regulatory framework for nine key American countries - The US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela. The report also covers each of the 50 states in the US, and 11 provinces and territories in Canada.

- Key policies and regulations supporting the development of renewable energy by country and state level.

- Information on strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals by country and state level.

- Financial incentives including Feed-in-tariff, Feed-in-premium, rebates, loans, grants, tax credits and exemptions to support the implementation of the renewable energy by country and state level.



