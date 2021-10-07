Joe Italiano's Maplewood-Moorestown Mall Donates to Victims of Hurricane Ida

MOORESTOWN-LENOLA, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Italiano's Maplewood, Moorestown Mall Location proudly participated in the Tractor-Trailer Challenge that took place on Sept. 25/26 in the parking lot of the Moorestown Mall, 400 Route 38, Moorestown, New Jersey.

"Joe Italiano's, Maplewood is happy to donate to families, near and far from our restaurant's community who are desperately struggling for weeks without power and supplies, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida," said Chris Curry, General Manager of Joe Italiano's Maplewood.

"We learned of this opportunity through the Moorestown Mall events calendar and immediately signed up to help. It's pretty amazing to see all the volunteers who showed up to be a part of such a generous and caring South Jersey community and, as a family owned and operated restaurant, it made perfect sense for us to support such a great cause," added Justin Italiano, General Manager of Joe Italiano's Maplewood.

The entire event was run by teenage volunteers and their parents. Bohren's Moving Company donated the 53-foot tractor-trailer, driver, transportation, etc., and the Moorestown Mall donated the use of its location for the event.

Relief supplies accepted include cleaning supplies (bleach, sprays, disinfectants), mops, brooms, buckets, large trash bags, paper towels, non-perishable foods, baby products (diapers, wipes, formula), hygiene products (toothpaste, adult diapers, soap, shampoo, deodorant, feminine products, first aid products, etc.), dog and cat food, hand sanitizer, masks, and can openers.

About Joe Italiano's Maplewood: The Legendary Maplewood was founded in 1945 by Joe Italiano Sr., father of the legendary Joe Italiano Jr., a U.S. Navy Veteran who brought the art of Italian home cooking to the Maplewood. He endeared himself to the community and established a legacy offering authentic Italian cuisine, freshly made pasta, and signature seafood creations. Joe Italiano's Maplewood is an award-winning restaurant located in the Moorestown Mall, 400 NJ-38, Moorestown, NJ 08057. https://joesmaplewood.com/joe-italiano-maplewood-moorestown/ - email: hello@joesmaplewood.com - Tel: 856.242.2851

Monday Closed

Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday 12-10 p.m.

Sunday 12-8 p.m.

*Business hours may vary due to the circumstances of the pandemic

* Happy Hour: Tuesday-Friday 4-7 p.m.

About Tractor-Trailer Challenge: Visit https://tractortrailerchallenge.org

Press Contact: www.tpdmarketing.com - info@tpdmarketing.com

Related Images











Image 1: Tractor-Trailer Challenge





Philanthropy

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment