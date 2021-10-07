New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Platinum Mining to 2025 - Analysing Reserves and Production by Country, Global Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers and Key Players" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169576/?utm_source=GNW

The production section has a brief description about major platinum producing nation, impact of the COVID-19, and prices. The demand section includes analysis for platinum consumption, major consuming countries, and end-use demand. Also, the section briefs about demand for the metal from jewelry and bars and coins. The report further includes profiles of top global platinum producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.



Global platinum production is expected to recover with a strong growth of 21.9% to 6,028koz in 2021, against 18% fall in 2020. South Africa is expected to be the key contributor to this production growth, with a projected growth of 34.7% to a 4,340koz in 2021. In 2020, the global production was severely disrupted by lockdowns across major producing countries mainly in South Africa where the production fell by 25.8% in 2020. Also, there was an accident happened at Anglo American Platinum’s converter plant (ACP), which led to the plant being close for 90 days. the analyst tracks six upcoming projects which under construction and have a combined metal production capacity of more than 600koz. COVID-19 impacted global platinum demand significantly during 2020. A total of 7,330koz of platinum was consumed in 2020 - down by 13.6% compared to the previous year - mainly due to lower demand from the automobile and jewelry industries, which fell by 20% and 17%, respectively. However, the demand for platinum for industrial use fell at a comparatively lower rate, down 6% in the year.



