The Worldwide Face Cream Market is Poised to Grow by $7+ Billion During 2021-2025

The publisher has been monitoring the face cream market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. The report on the face cream market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for natural and organic face creams and the increased availability of specialized face creams.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rapid growth in online sales.'
The face cream market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The face cream market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Anti-aging cream
- Skin whitening and sun protection cream
- Moisturizer and anti-acne cream
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Companies Mentioned
- Amorepacific Group
- Amway Corp.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
- Oriflame Holding AG
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Body Shop International Ltd.
- The Natures Co.
This study identifies the rapid growth in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the face cream market growth during the next few years.
The report on face cream market covers the following areas:
- Face cream market sizing
- Face cream market forecast
- Face cream market industry analysis
The face cream market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Anti-aging cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
