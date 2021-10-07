The Worldwide Face Cream Market is Poised to Grow by $7+ Billion During 2021-2025

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Face Cream Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the face cream market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. The report on the face cream market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for natural and organic face creams and the increased availability of specialized face creams.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rapid growth in online sales.'



The face cream market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The face cream market is segmented as below:

By Product

Anti-aging cream

Skin whitening and sun protection cream

Moisturizer and anti-acne cream

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Companies Mentioned

Amorepacific Group

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf AG

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Kao Corp.

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Oriflame Holding AG

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Body Shop International Ltd.

The Natures Co.

This study identifies the rapid growth in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the face cream market growth during the next few years.



The report on face cream market covers the following areas:

Face cream market sizing

Face cream market forecast

Face cream market industry analysis

The face cream market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Anti-aging cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/675kz7

