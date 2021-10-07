New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05973308/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Soft tissues refer to tissues that connect, support, and surround other structures, organs, and other parts of the body. These include tendons, fascia, ligaments, fibrous tissues, blood vessels, nerves, fat, and synovial membranes.

The surge in obesity across the population, integrated with the increase in sports-related injuries, drives the soft tissue repair market growth.According to the data issued by the World Health Organization, the majority of the global population resides in nations where obesity kills an alarming number of people.



Besides, nearly 38 million children under the age of 5 and approximately 340 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 were obese or overweight in 2019 and 2016, respectively. In addition, the increasing potential of developing economies, as well as the rising demand for soft tissue repair products, are anticipated to offer novel opportunities for market players over the upcoming years.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global soft tissue repair market growth evaluation entails the assessment of Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasting period.



The regional market’s growth is mainly ascribed to the high incidence of unintentional trauma injuries and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competition among participants in the global soft tissue repair market is anticipated to remain high over the forecasted years on account of the introduction of new technological products as well as the competitive pricing.

Some of the top firms operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Wright Medical Technology, Smith and Nephew PLC, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ALLERGAN PLC (ACQUIRED BY ABBVIE)

2. ATHERSYS INC

3. BARD PERIPHERAL VASCULAR INC (CR BARD)

4. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC

5. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BD)

6. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

7. CRYOLIFE INC

8. INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION

9. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

10. MEDTRONIC PLC

11. ORGANOGENESIS INC

12. SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

13. STRYKER CORPORATION

14. WL GORE AND ASSOCIATES

15. ZIMMER BIOMET INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05973308/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________