GLOBAL TIRE REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

MARKET INSIGHTS

Tires operate in challenging environments and provide traction, handling, and wear while simultaneously reducing rolling resistance for enhanced fuel economy.Tire reinforcement is utilized to stiffen tire components vital for cornering and handling.



Reinforced materials entail steel, rayon, nylon, polyester, and others.

Technology plays a pivotal role in increasing productivity on account of the increasing competition among key players in the tire industry.As a result, established players strive to introduce added automation within the manufacturing process in order to bolster the production quantity, thus augmenting the net sales volume.



In addition, radialization is the most distinguished innovative technology within the tire industry, subsequently facilitating the tire business’ overall growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global tire reinforcement materials market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR and harbor the largest revenue share within the global tire reinforcement materials market during the forecast period.



The market growth is accredited to the region’s augmenting automotive industry as well as the rising demand for high-performance, next-generation tires.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry within the global tire reinforcement materials market is expected to be high during the forecast period, owing to the availability of a significant number of key players.Firms strive to compete by offering products with similar characteristics as well as features at reduced prices.



Market leaders pay more attention to the product’s safety, quality, and price, which further strengthens the competition.

Some of the top players operating in the market are Michelin, Tata Steel Ltd, Cordenka GmbH & Co KG, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. BEKAERT SA

2. CENTURY ENKA LIMITED

3. CORDENKA GMBH & CO KG

4. DUPONT

5. FORMOSA TAFFETA CO LTD

6. HBT RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

7. HYOSUNG CORPORATION

8. JIANGSU XINGDA STEEL TIRE CORD CO LTD

9. KOLON INDUSTRIES INC

10. KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL AS

11. MICHELIN

12. SHENMA INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

13. SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION

14. SRF LIMITED

15. TATA STEEL

16. TEIJIN LIMITED

17. TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

TOYOBO CO LTD

