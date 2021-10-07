Vantage Hemp Co. Expands Contract Manufacturing

Greeley, Colorado., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the groundbreaking success of Vantage Hemp Co. in the cannabinoid industry, the company has announced the expansion of its contract manufacturing services to include a white labeling program. The only North American hemp processor with both ICH Q7 and WHO Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities, Vantage Hemp is one of the highest accredited cannabinoid extractors in the world, which enables Vantage Hemp and its partners to export pharmaceutical-grade CBD products internationally.

Vantage Hemp empowers businesses to set and maintain unsurpassed standards, with active pharmaceutical ingredients that comply with rigid quality, safety, and purity parameters. The white labeling services allow for custom product formulations and competitive pricing to create the opportunity for product differentiation. These extracts have been approved for export around the world and allow businesses of all sizes to reach untapped audiences.

With a rigorous commitment to compliance, the company produces industry-leading CBD extracts, including oils, distillates, and isolates. With pharmaceutical expertise, world-class facilities, and a science-based data-driven approach, these extracts can form the foundation of exceptional pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products, with certifications mandated in regulated medical and wellness markets worldwide.

Deepank Utkhede, COO of Vantage Hemp says, “Contract manufacturers have been helping CPG companies bring products to market for years, but technology advancements, globalization, new regulations, and standards, plus market and competitive pressures are raising new challenges. Contract manufacturing strives to balance product quality and innovation with cost and process efficiency, and most CBD companies are no different.”

In addition to ICH Q7 and WHO GMP compliant facilities and processes, Vantage Hemp has also completed the construction of its cleanroom for the production of finished products. The cleanroom is compliant with ISO 7 guidelines and has been designed to accommodate the company’s white-labeling manufacturing services, ensuring final products are manufactured in controlled environments that mitigate contamination.

Specializing in the production of pharmaceutical-grade CBD oils, distillates, isolates and finished products, Vantage Hemp’s purpose-built facilities span over 60,000 sq. ft. and can process five tons of high-quality hemp biomass a day. For more information and to partner with Vantage Hemp, visit https://vantagehemp.com/.

About Vantage Hemp Co.

With large-scale high-volume extraction facilities, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. is an industry leader in CBD extraction. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and having a meticulous focus on every detail of extraction, Vantage Hemp consistently delivers pharmaceutical grade, GMP compliant CBD extracts (including full-spectrum oil, distillate and isolate) that companies can trust. Vantage Hemp’s contract manufacturing services offer a broad range of benefits as they operate with integrity and abide by stringent pharmaceutical-production standards to provide quality products to their partners.

Learn more by visiting Vantage Hemp experts at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV as they attend SupplySide West from October 25th-28th. Vantage Hemp will be located at booth #2454 from 10:00 am - 5:30 pm. For general or sales inquiries visit www.vantagehemp.com.

