Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results

Westbury, New York, UNITED STATES

NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter ended August 29, 2021. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, costs relating to the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ahtr5shb at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $13,618,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter ended August 29, 2021 compared to $9,250,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter ended August 30, 2020 and $13,594,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter ended May 30, 2021. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the six months ended August 29, 2021 were $27,212,000 compared to $21,463,000 for the six months ended August 30, 2020. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter were $2,022,000 compared to $1,151,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter and $2,745,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $4,767,000 for the current year’s first six months compared to $3,123,000 for last year’s first six months.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter were $2,192,000 compared to $1,151,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter and $2,759,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the six months ended August 29, 2021 were $4,951,000 compared to $3,123,000 for last fiscal year’s first six months.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter was $3,232,000 compared to $1,418,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter and $4,104,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the current year’s first six months was $7,336,000 compared to $3,782,000 for last year’s first six months.

The Company recorded pretax restructuring charges of $170,000 in the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $14,000 in the 2022 fiscal year first quarter, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd idle facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.06 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter and $0.13 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.11 for the 2022 fiscal second quarter compared to $0.06 for the 2021 fiscal year’s second quarter and $0.14 and $0.13, respectively, for basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.23 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.15 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first six months. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.24 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.15 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first six months.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (844) 466-4114 in the United States and Canada, and (765) 507-2654 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 5957093.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ahtr5shb and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada, and (404) 537-3406 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 5957093.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing development) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

 
 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended 
            
 August 29,
2021		  August 30,
2020		  May 30,
2021		 August 29,
2021		  August 30,
2020
Sales$13,618   $9,250   $13,594  $27,212   $21,463 
                  
Net Earnings before Special Items1$2,192   $1,151   $2,759  $4,951   $3,123 
Special Items, Net of Tax:                 
Restructuring Charges(170)  -   (14) (184)  - 
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations$2,022   $1,151   $2,745  $4,767   $3,123 
                  
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax$-   $(197)  $-  $-   $(212)
                  
Net Earnings$2,022   $954   $2,745  $4,767   $2,911 
                  
Basic Earnings per Share:                 
Basic Earnings before Special Items1$0.11   $0.06   $0.14  $0.24   $0.15 
Special Items:                 
Restructuring Charges(0.01)  -   (0.01) (0.01)  - 
Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations$0.10   $0.06   $0.13  $0.23   $0.15 
                  
Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations-   (0.01)  -  -   (0.01)
                  
Basic Earnings per Share$0.10   $0.05   $0.13  $0.23   $0.14 
                  
                  
                  
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1$0.11   $0.06   $0.13  $0.24   $0.15 
Special Items:                 
Restructuring Charges(0.01)  -   -  (0.01)  - 
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations$0.10   $0.06   $0.13  $0.23   $0.15 
                  
Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations-   (0.01)  -  -   (0.01)
                  
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.10   $0.05   $0.13  $0.23   $0.14 
                  
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                 
Basic20,397   20,381   20,383  20,390   20,392 
Diluted20,485   20,433   20,710  20,597   20,447 
 
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
 

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

    
 August 29,
2021		 February 28,
2021
Assets(unaudited)  
Current Assets   
Cash and Marketable Securities$    112,842 $    116,542
Accounts Receivable, Net8,481 7,633
Inventories4,821 4,794
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets3,122 3,372
Total Current Assets129,266 132,341
    
Fixed Assets, Net23,212 21,130
Operating Right-of-use Assets76 103
Other Assets9,942 9,938
Total Assets$    162,496 $    163,512
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts Payable$        2,515 $       3,300
Accrued Liabilities1,395 1,708
Operating Lease Liability8 33
Income Taxes Payable3,002 2,952
Total Current Liabilities6,920 7,993
    
Long-term Operating Lease Liability89 86
Non-current Income Taxes Payable12,623 14,303
Deferred Income Taxes1,168 778
Other Liabilities4,478 4,411
Total Liabilities25,278 27,571
    
Shareholders’ Equity137,218 135,941
    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$    162,496 $    163,512
    
Additional information   
Equity per Share$         6.72 $        6.67
    

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

 
 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended
          
 August 29,
2021		  August 30,
2020		  May 30,
2021		  August 29,
2021		  August 30,
2020
                   
Net Sales$       13,618   $         9,250   $     13,594   $       27,212   $       21,463 
                   
Cost of Sales9,207   6,612   8,122   17,329   15,151 
                   
Gross Profit4,411   2,638   5,472   9,883   6,312 
% of net sales32.4%  28.5%  40.3%  36.3%  29.4%
                   
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses1,488   1,552   1,648   3,136   3,182 
% of net sales10.9%  16.8%  12.1%  11.5%  14.8%
                   
Restructuring Charges170   -   14   184   - 
% of net sales1.2%  0.0%  0.1%  0.7%  0.0%
                   
Earnings from Continuing Operations2,753   1,086   3,810   6,563   3,130 
                   
Interest and Other Income:                  
Interest Income89   525   117   206   1,181 
                   
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes2,842   1,611   3,927   6,769   4,311 
                   
Income Tax Provision820   460   1,182   2,002   1,188 
                   
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations2,022   1,151   2,745   4,767   3,123 
% of net sales14.8%  12.4%  20.2%  17.5%  14.6%
                   
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax-   (197)  -   -   (212)
                   
Net Earnings$         2,022   $           954   $       2,745   $         4,767   $         2,911 
% of net sales14.8%  10.3%  20.2%  17.5%  13.6%
                   


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

 
 13 Weeks Ended
August 29, 2021		  13 Weeks Ended
August 30, 2020		  13 Weeks Ended
May 30, 2021
 GAAP  Specials Items  Before Special Items   GAAP  Specials Items Before Special Items   GAAP  Specials Items  Before Special Items 
                            
Restructuring Charges170  (170) -   -  - -   14  (14) - 
% of net sales1.2%    0.0%  0.0%   0.0%  0.1%    0.0%
                            
Earnings from Continuing Operations2,753  170  2,923   1,086  - 1,086   3,810  14  3,824 
% of net sales20.2%    21.5%  11.7%   11.7%  28.0%    28.1%
                            
Interest Income89  -  89   525  - 525   117  -  117 
% of net sales0.7%    0.7%  5.7%   5.7%  0.9%    0.9%
                            
Earnings from Continuing Operations
  before Income Taxes		2,842  170  3,012   1,611  - 1,611   3,927  14  3,941 
% of net sales20.9%    22.1%  17.4%   17.4%  28.9%    29.0%
                            
Income Tax Provision820  -  820   460  - 460   1,182  -  1,182 
Effective Tax Rate28.9%    27.2%  28.6%   28.6%  30.1%    30.0%
                            
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations2,022  170  2,192   1,151  - 1,151   2,745  14  2,759 
% of net sales14.8%    16.1%  12.4%   12.4%  20.2%    20.3%
                            
Loss from Discontinued Operations-     -   (197)   (197)  -  -  - 
% of net sales0.0%    0.0%  -2.1%    -2.1%   0.0%    0.0%
                            
Net Earnings2,022  170  2,192   954  - 954   2,745  14  2,759 
% of net sales14.8%    16.1%  10.3%   10.3%  20.2%    20.3%
                            
                            
Net Earnings      2,192        954         2,759 
Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash expenses:                           
Loss from Discontinued Operations      -        197         - 
Income Tax Provision      820        460         1,182 
Interest Income      (89)       (525)        (117)
Depreciation      235        282         216 
Stock Option Expense      74        50         64 
Adjusted EBITDA      3,232        1,418         4,104 
 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):

 
 26 Weeks Ended
August 29, 2021		  26 Weeks Ended
August 30, 2020		 
 GAAP  Specials Items  Before
Special
Items		   GAAP  Specials Items Before
Special
Items		 
Restructuring Charge184  (184) -   -  - - 
% of net sales0.7%    0.0%  0.0%   0.0%
                  
Earnings from Continuing Operations6,563  184  6,747   3,130  - 3,130 
% of net sales24.1%    24.8%  14.6%   14.6%
                  
Interest Income206  -  206   1,181  - 1,181 
% of net sales0.8%    0.8%  5.5%   5.5%
                  
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes6,769  184  6,953   4,311  - 4,311 
% of net sales24.9%    25.6%  20.1%   20.1%
                  
Income Tax Provision2,002  -  2,002   1,188  - 1,188 
Effective Tax Rate29.6%    28.8%  27.6%   27.6%
                  
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations4,767  184  4,951   3,123  - 3,123 
% of net sales17.5%    18.2%  14.6%   14.6%
                  
Loss from Discontinued Operations-  -  -   (212) - (212)
% of net sales0.0%    0.0%  -1.0%    -1.0% 
                  
Net Earnings4,767  184  4,951   2,911  - 2,911 
% of net sales17.5%    18.2%  13.6%   13.6%
                  
                  
Net Earnings      4,951        2,911 
Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash expenses:                 
Loss from Discontinued Operations      -        212 
Income Tax Provision      2,002        1,188 
Interest Income      (206)       (1,181)
Depreciation      451        559 
Stock Option Expense      138        93 
Adjusted EBITDA      7,336        3,782 


Contact:
Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500


