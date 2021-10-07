North America Cocoa Market Outlook to 2028: Major Companies Covered Include Cargill, Meiji, Natra and Puratos

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cocoa Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per This report, the North American cocoa market is projected to observe a CAGR of 3.97% through the years 2021-2028. The United States and Canada outline the market in this region.



Canada's food and beverage sector generates a significant amount, making it the second-largest manufacturing industry. In addition, there are a large number of bakeries, cafes, and restaurants functioning in the country, increasing the demand for cocoa products. Moreover, the country exported the highest dollar value of chocolates in 2020 in the region. Furthermore, the country is also one of the largest consumers of chocolate globally. As per the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, the country ranks as the ninth-largest consumer of chocolate worldwide. Such a high consumption rate, along with growth in the food and beverage industry, propels the cocoa market on a progressive path.



On the other hand, chocolate festivals are standard in the US, promoting innovation and recipes by restaurants, bakeries, and chocolatiers. Moreover, these festivals help set new trends in the chocolate industry, driving the cocoa-based product's demand. Furthermore, the rising demand for organic chocolate due to its health benefits increases the demand for cocoa in the country. Hence, all these factors are likely to boost the cocoa market on a positive growth trajectory over the next few years.



Competitive Outlook

The major companies in the cocoa market consist of Cargill Incorporated, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, Natra SA, Puratos Group, the Hershey Company, and Ferrero Group.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Cocoa Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. North America Cocoa Market Outlook - by Process

4. North America Cocoa Market Outlook - by Quality

5. North America Cocoa Market Outlook - by Product

6. North America Cocoa Market Outlook - by Type

7. North America Cocoa Market Outlook - by End-User

8. North America Cocoa Market - Regional Outlook

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Research Methodology & Scope



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af0bdb





