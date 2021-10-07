Lands’ End Partners with One Warm Coat for 3rd Annual One Warm Coat Day

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, is continuing its partnership with One Warm Coat, a national nonprofit organization that provides free, warm coats to people in need.



On October 7th on One Warm Coat Day, a national day of awareness, activation, and support, Lands’ End will be donating $25,000 to the organization which ultimately provides coats to 25,000 people in need. To encourage customer participation in One Warm Coat Day, Lands’ End retail stores will be holding coat drives leading up to the holiday season. From October 7th – November 14th, all Lands’ End stores will collect new and gently worn coats and offer participating customers 50% off one item.

"It is part of our ongoing mission at Lands’ End to give back to the communities around us and to make the world a more comfortable place through the Lands’ End Comfort Fund. Our partnership with One Warm Coat provides an opportunity to allow our employees and customers to participate while giving back to those in need across the country," said Claudia Mazo, SVP Retail, Lands' End.

“Across the country, American families are struggling to recover from the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 1 in 7 Americans currently living below the poverty threshold. One Warm Coat is grateful to be working with Lands’ End for the 3rd year in a row to make a difference in the lives of children and adults in need by providing them with coats to protect them from the cold. Together we are keeping thousands of pounds of textiles out of landfills and sharing much-needed warmth by giving new life to coats that would otherwise have been discarded,” said Beth W. Amodio, President and CEO, One Warm Coat.

About Lands’ End, Inc.:

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About The Lands’ End Comfort Fund:

The Lands’ End Comfort Fund is a charitable giving program that supports organizations who help fulfill at least one element of the three basic needs for human comfort: food, shelter and safety. The organizations we currently support includes the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Skin Cancer Foundation and One Warm Coat.

About One Warm Coat:

One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization that provides free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability. Since 1992, One Warm Coat has worked with volunteers and sponsors to hold more than 40,000 coat drives, collecting nearly 7 million coats which have been distributed to people in need through a network of more than 1,000 nonprofit partners across all 50 states. Individuals and organizations can get involved by donating coats, holding coat drives, and making financial donations. Every $1 donated warms 1 person. Shelter from the elements is a basic human need along with nourishing food, drinkable water, and a safe place to sleep. One Warm Coat believes in each person’s right to protection from the cold and is committed to sharing warmth, without discrimination, one coat at a time.

Media Contact:

Tricia Dudley

Lands’ End

Director, Global Communications

Tricia.Dudley@landsend.com

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f649c4f-1b32-4519-9962-32f7a6684f81