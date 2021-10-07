New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Test & Measurement Software Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169447/?utm_source=GNW
• The communications and defense sectors provide growth opportunities for software test solutions with focus on big data analysis.
• The need for software test solutions is gaining traction in research & development applications for faster verification analysis.
• China has recovered faster than other nations across the globe leading to higher growth in the APAC region.
• The GP test software segment is expected to continue to dominate the market with 88.8% of the total market share in 2020.
• USB-based general purpose instruments are important for verification and quick analysis with plug-and-play option. For example, faster analysis is being offered with the latest USB 3.0 that provides data rates up to 280 megabits per second. The global electronic T&M market generated $2,300 million in 2020, with a base year growth rate of (4.0%). The market is expected to grow once the impact of COVID-19 eases out in 2021 and beyond.
Global Electronic Test & Measurement Software Growth Opportunities
The global electronic T&M market is estimated to experience an approximate 4. 2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027. Some of the key market trends prevailing in the electronic T&M market include:
