Global Electronic Test & Measurement Software Growth Opportunities

• The communications and defense sectors provide growth opportunities for software test solutions with focus on big data analysis.

• The need for software test solutions is gaining traction in research & development applications for faster verification analysis.

• China has recovered faster than other nations across the globe leading to higher growth in the APAC region.

• The GP test software segment is expected to continue to dominate the market with 88.8% of the total market share in 2020.

• USB-based general purpose instruments are important for verification and quick analysis with plug-and-play option. For example, faster analysis is being offered with the latest USB 3.0 that provides data rates up to 280 megabits per second. The global electronic T&M market generated $2,300 million in 2020, with a base year growth rate of (4.0%). The market is expected to grow once the impact of COVID-19 eases out in 2021 and beyond.

