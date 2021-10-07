POPOP WORLD INTRODUCES WORLD’S FIRST MINI-GAME PLATFORM ON BLOCKCHAIN

Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popop World is a mini-game brand with a collection of “play-to-earn” games. It has recently launched its Game-Fi platform, introducing NFT, and seems prepared to earn over the upcoming trends.

Introduction to Popop World:

Popop world exists to be the world’s first platform to introduce “play to earn” mini games in the blockchain. In an era where the technologies around the globe are captured into a screen, Popop has shared the spotlight with NFT games to level up the player’s experience and enhance their ways.

“Popman NFT” is accessible to the user through winning or purchasing it by Popop tokens. The Popman NFT is separated into five levels, each of which holds a different value bonus. Popman NFT increases the income of the player; it unlocks more gaming opportunities as well.

Popop does not produce NFT games limited to a genre or age; with the unique interface and versatile designs, the platform is open to all age groups. Each game is fabricated, acknowledging the preference of the player. This calls for zero restriction over earning limit for any age group.

A Pair of a Growing Technology and Amusement of Games:

NFT gaming has enhanced its value in the gaming world enough to be worth millions in a cryptocurrency. Adopting NFT gaming with an appropriate plan, the players at Popop will be grabbing immense personal growth through earning in their leisure time. The prediction for NFT games over daily physical jobs already seems to hold the existence. Conversely, along with the development, there are safety concerns that people look upon. However, trusted by thousands of players and incorporating blockchain technology, with Popop token, the question of security is obvious enough that it does not arise.

Keeping their progress, experience, technology, and security factors in the eye, Popop World fully qualifies for holding a distinct yet strong future for the income of people. With the provision of benefits and an introduction to the advanced NFT, the trend of Popop is the next in the queue.

Potential To Be Next Trend of NFT GameFi

The pandemic caused by Covid-19 has driven the NFT games to the pinnacle. It showed the players a hassle-free route to earn stably while enjoying their favorite games. Popop Word offers guaranteed protection to opportunities even for the kids. The benefits and convenience people discover with them are unmatched.

The hype for NFT Play-to-Earn games with have continued throughout the pandemic and Popop World’s mini-games will be the topmost preference of people after it, as users enjoy living in a duo of their leisure and work hours with the mere difference that they don’t have to spend sweats working any longer.

The games launched by Popop World are built with simple instructions; however, they are outcast to be equally appealing and enjoyable. Popop is open to developers contributing to the platform for its NFT project. Their priority is to spread the word of technology and invite people in easy ways of earning.

Media contact

Company: Popop World

Contact Person: Trung Nguyen

Website: https://www.popop.world

Email: info@popop.world

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit





