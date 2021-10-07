Gilded Announces NFTOPS: The First Revenue Operations Platform for NFT Marketplaces

New Orleans, LA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Gilded, a leading provider of blockchain financial reporting software, today announced NFTOPS: the world’s first and only solution for NFT marketplaces to track and analyze financial data.



NFTs are the hottest emerging asset class, reaching a record-high transaction volume of $10.7 billion in Q3 2021, up 700% from the previous quarter. While NFT marketplaces are recording historic profits, the unique complexity of NFT transactions — royalties, revenue splits, multiple payment channels — is a challenge for rapidly scaling platforms.



That’s why Gilded is launching NFTOPS: a one-stop reporting solution for NFT marketplaces, enabling finance and growth teams to measure performance, track royalties, and produce comprehensive financial statements for rights holders, artists, and collectors. NFTOPS is launching in collaboration with initial marketplace partners including Draftly, Culture Vault, Iconic Moments, Swappable, Mint Gold Dust, and Nifty’s.



Gilded NFT partner cocoNFT — an upcoming platform for tokenizing Instagram posts — will be using NFTOPS to manage their finances. “When we made the decision to build an NFT platform, our primary vision was to empower creators with blockchain technology. But from a business standpoint, we recognize the importance of accurate, complete financial information for both our company and our users,” said Reid Robinson, CEO and co-founder of cocoNFT. “On-chain data is a minefield. With NFTOPS in our arsenal, we couldn’t be more excited for our launch.”



Data transparency has never been more critical, especially in high-growth industries with ever-changing regulatory landscapes. With stricter reporting requirements looming, platforms that make the leap to a compliance-first mindset will gain a competitive advantage.



“It’s increasingly clear that everything of value will be tokenized. NFT marketplaces and their users need robust financial reporting, performance analysis, and the peace of mind that they are compliance-ready,” said Gil Hildebrand, Gilded CEO. “We empower NFT platforms to do it all: focusing on innovation while providing the financial insights that marketplace participants demand. We're proud to present NFTOPS as the first solution of its kind.”



With the introduction of NFTOPS, NFT marketplaces will have access to a full set of features to support their growth:

A financial dashboard with real-time insights into NFT sales, activity on primary and secondary markets, platform revenue, trending collections, and more

The ability to track all corporate wallets, pay vendors, and sync transactions with leading accounting software like QuickBooks and Xero

Reconciliation for both credit card payments and on-chain sales for consolidated financial reporting by asset, collection, and payment type

No-code solutions for generating auditable financial statements for artists, licensors, rights holders, and collectors

At launch, NFTOPS supports Ethereum, Polygon, and Palm blockchains, with support for other blockchains currently in development. Additionally, Gilded is working on tools for NFT creators and collectors to track revenue and manage their crypto finances.



NFT platforms interested in joining the waitlist for NFTOPS can schedule a personalized demo at https://gilded.finance



About Gilded

Gilded empowers businesses to run on blockchain by making it easy to accept cryptocurrency payments, pay team members in crypto, and produce consolidated financial statements. Founded in 2018, Gilded is backed by Techstars and the Association of International Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Visit gilded.finance to learn more.