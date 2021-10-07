Silence Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 21, 2021

7 October 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a R&D Day on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in New York City and have a live webcast of the event, details of which can be found below.

Silence’s 2021 R&D Day will include presentations from management and key subject experts with a focus on the Company’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform programs, including its lead clinical programs – SLN360 for cardiovascular disease due to high lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 for thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Silence 2021 R&D Day Event Details

Date Thursday, October 21, 2021

Time 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. BST)

Location Convene, 530 Fifth Ave., The South Hub, New York, NY 10036

Webcast Link https://silence-therapeutics-rd-day.convene.com

If you are planning to attend in-person, you must pre-register HERE or contact Gem at g.hopkins@silence-therapeutics.com to RSVP.

Note: In-person attendees are required to show proof of full vaccination status for COVID-19 prior to entering the building, per local and onsite guidelines.

Additional details can be found via the “Events” page within the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address iron-loading anemia conditions. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s clinical development timeline and commercial prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s clinical development and regulatory timelines and plans. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.