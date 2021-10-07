Mr. America 2021 Coming to Atlantic City This Weekend

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year's Mr. America All American Sports Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. This year's event includes a strongman event as well as amateur and pro physique and powerlifting competitions. The opening ceremony and pre-judging begin at 10:00 a.m.

Mr. America 2021 is open to the public, with tickets available at the door. The event will be live taped, produced by JOSUBU Productions, and will air on CBS Sports Network in December.

Mr. America is an all-natural, Olympic, drug-tested competition, focusing on the healthy and hardcore. The contest began in 1939 and is now the oldest and longest-running event in all of bodybuilding.

Who will achieve the title this year? Don't miss the amazing opportunity to see this famous event in person!

