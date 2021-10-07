The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium Welcomes Six New Members Including the United States Space Force

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI), the independent space industry group formed to advance interoperability in satellite and ground system networks, today announced six new members led by its newest government member, the United States Space Force, Space Systems Command, as well as commercial members Bascom Hunter Technologies, Inc.; ETL Systems LTD; Envistacom; L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Communication Systems Operating Division; and Systems Technologies, Inc. (Systek).

These organizations join the growing roster of industry leaders coming together to support innovation and the digital transformation of space, satellite and related space technologies through the development of industry interoperability standards.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome our newest members,” commented Stuart Daughtridge, Chairman of DIFI and SVP for Advanced Technologies at Kratos. “We look forward to their contributions to advancing the cause of interoperability in space systems, as well as the interoperability of space systems with other global communications networks.”

According to Lieutenant Colonel Gary Thompson, Chief of SATCOM Capability Area Integration for the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command, “The interoperability of equipment and network components is an area of extreme importance for us if we are to realize our goals of space network architectures that are resilient, adaptive and scalable. We look forward to participating actively in DIFI with our colleagues in industry, government and education.”



DIFI has introduced version 1.0 of an interoperability standard based upon VITA 49, entitled IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard which can be downloaded at the Consortium’s website https://dificonsortium.org.

About The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium

The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) is an independent, international group of companies, organizations and government agencies that have an interest in the interoperability of networks and ground systems supporting space-based operations. Launched in coordination with the IEEE-ISTO, DIFI’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that accelerates industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF, while discouraging vendor lock-in. The founding members of DIFI include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp. (OTCMKTS: INTEQ), Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Microsoft, and the U.S. Navy. To learn more about DIFI Consortium and to view the complete list of current members, visit www.dificonsortium.org.

