Mosaic Minerals Announces Closing of Its Offering

MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which it issued 3,000,000 flow-through common shares (the “FT Shares”) of the Corporation at a price of $0.10 per flow-through share for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000.



All securities issued in respect of the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and a day ending February 8, 2022. The Offering is subject to final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

113 North Project

This first program of about 1,500 meters aims to verify a few targets that may contain different base metals such as nickel and copper as well as the presence of platinum and palladium. In the immediate environment of the 113 North project, a few holes drilled in 2008 by Nunavik Nickel Mines a few hundred meters south of the project border detected the presence of nickel, copper, platinum, palladium as well as the presence of gold (GM 65886).

Gaboury Project

Regarding the Gaboury project, the company has obtained its permits for a first drilling program scheduled as soon as possible. A first prospecting survey, however, made it possible to trace in the western extension of the Pike Nickel showing, a few significant nickel anomalies as well as copper, zinc, and silver anomalies in the eastern extension of the same showing.

“We are pleased to conclude this financing which will allow the company to begin drilling soon on the Gaboury and 113 North properties. The nickel market is favorable, a deep trend sustained by the demand for EV batteries. We want to develop battery metal opportunities in here in Quebec.” said Jonathan Hamel, Mosaic President and CEO.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) now focusing on the exploration for future strategic Copper, Nickel and Zinc deposits in priority on the Quebec Province territory which have a long and successful history of base metal production principally in the Rouyn-Noranda, Matagami, Val-d’Or and Chibougamau mining camps.

