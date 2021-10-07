Global Downhole Drilling Tools Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Tasman Oil Tools Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Downhole Drilling Tools Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the downhole drilling tools market and it is poised to grow by $7.56 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period. The report on the downhole drilling tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in oil and gas E&P activities, increase in energy demand, and new exploration policies.



The downhole drilling tools market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater upstream projects as one of the prime reasons driving the downhole drilling tools market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for new-generation automated drilling rigs and declining cost of raw materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on downhole drilling tools market covers the following areas:

Downhole drilling tools market sizing

Downhole drilling tools market forecast

Downhole drilling tools market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading downhole drilling tools market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., NOV Inc., Nine Energy Service Inc., RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD., Schlumberger Ltd., Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, Tasman Oil Tools Ltd., Weatherford International Plc, and Wenzel Downhole Tools. Also, the downhole drilling tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1nj1t