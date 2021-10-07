The Chairman in Hong Kong is the only Chinese cuisine restaurant to earn a spot in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021

HONG KONG and TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Chairman, a Cantonese restaurant in Central, renowned for its authentic, ingredients-driven cuisine, took the No.10 spot in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021. A new entrant into this year’s top ten, The Chairman was also the recipient of the Highest Climber Award, having risen an impressive 31 places from its previous ranking.



Held on October 5 in Antwerp, Flanders, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021 saw restaurants from 26 countries across five continents place on the list. The Chairman was the only Chinese cuisine restaurant on the list. The news came after The Chairman won two coveted titles – The Best Restaurant in Asia and The Best Restaurant in China – in March 2021 in the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants also revealed its list of restaurants ranked from 51st to 100th. Hong Kong is represented by Vea (No.71), Belon (No.88) and Amber (No.100).

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 1,000 leaders, made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and international culinary experts, votes and creates the annual list of restaurants.

For the full list, please visit https://www.theworlds50best.com/list/1-50.

