World Outlook for the Immune Health Supplements Market to 2028: Vitamins and Mineral Supplements Segment Dominated the Market in 2020

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Form, By Application, By Mode Of Medication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immune health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 132.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing prevalence of various infectious diseases caused by several micro-organisms, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites, coupled with the rising demand for supplements to increase the body's immune system, is expected to boost the immune health supplements adoption across the globe. Besides, increasing adoption of immunity-boosting products due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also anticipated to accelerate the market growth over the forecast years. According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) report in 2020, the consumption of dietary supplements among Americans was about 73 percent. However, taking dietary supplements among individuals for immune health has been increased from 27 percent to 32 percent from 2019 to 2020.



As of 2020, the vitamin and mineral supplements segment held the largest revenue share. The increasing adoption of vitamin C, D, multivitamins, and minerals resulted in a high revenue share for the segment in the market. An unhealthy diet limited physical activity, and a sedentary lifestyle are the key factors responsible for increasing vitamin and mineral intake to improve an individual's immunity, especially in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. However, the increasing patient population and growing awareness for vitamin and mineral consumption are the major factors expected to boost market growth in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America during the forecast period. However, the herbal supplements segment is also anticipated to be the second-largest product segment due to its popularity for long-term consumption as immunity boosters without any side effects.



The respiratory tract infection segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. Due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, COVID-19, immune health supplements adoption has increased in the last couple of years. Particularly, the rapid rise in life-threatening coronavirus disease from the last year has increased the adoption of immunity-boosting products to manage respiratory tract infections. Taking supplements such as Vitamin C, D, and minerals such as zinc and probiotics offers unique properties to reduce the risk of respiratory tract infection, duration, and severity of infection.



As of 2020, the self-medication segment accounted for the largest revenue share than the prescription-based segment. It can be attributed due to the high percentage of self-medicated supplements using the population around the globe. Further, most of the vitamins and mineral supplements do not require a prescription. One can purchase them from pharmacies, groceries, and any convenience stores. Besides, the growing awareness among the individuals to use immunity-boosting products due to COVID-19 is also expected to provide a high market share to the self-medication segment over the forecast years globally.





Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to grow well over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of several infectious diseases and growing awareness to improve immune health

The vitamin and mineral supplements segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to high demand and increasing use for immune health

The respiratory tract infection application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of immune supplements to reduce the risk of respiratory tract infection across the globe

The self-medication segment dominated the market in 2020 majorly due to a growing preference for self-medicated use of supplements than prescription-based

The pharmacies/drug stores segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the availability of a wide range of products and high consumer preference

North America dominated the market in 2020 majorly due to high spending capacity and increasing uses of immune health supplements in the region



Key Topics Covered:

Global Immune Health Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Competitive Analysis

Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Mode of Medication Estimates & Trend Analysis

Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Competitive Landscape

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

American Health

Unilever

Sanofi

Novartis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Nestle

Danone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32mlqw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.