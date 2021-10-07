World Outlook for the Immune Health Supplements Market to 2028: Vitamins and Mineral Supplements Segment Dominated the Market in 2020

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Form, By Application, By Mode Of Medication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immune health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 132.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.
The growing prevalence of various infectious diseases caused by several micro-organisms, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites, coupled with the rising demand for supplements to increase the body's immune system, is expected to boost the immune health supplements adoption across the globe. Besides, increasing adoption of immunity-boosting products due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also anticipated to accelerate the market growth over the forecast years. According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) report in 2020, the consumption of dietary supplements among Americans was about 73 percent. However, taking dietary supplements among individuals for immune health has been increased from 27 percent to 32 percent from 2019 to 2020.
As of 2020, the vitamin and mineral supplements segment held the largest revenue share. The increasing adoption of vitamin C, D, multivitamins, and minerals resulted in a high revenue share for the segment in the market. An unhealthy diet limited physical activity, and a sedentary lifestyle are the key factors responsible for increasing vitamin and mineral intake to improve an individual's immunity, especially in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. However, the increasing patient population and growing awareness for vitamin and mineral consumption are the major factors expected to boost market growth in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America during the forecast period. However, the herbal supplements segment is also anticipated to be the second-largest product segment due to its popularity for long-term consumption as immunity boosters without any side effects.
The respiratory tract infection segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. Due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, COVID-19, immune health supplements adoption has increased in the last couple of years. Particularly, the rapid rise in life-threatening coronavirus disease from the last year has increased the adoption of immunity-boosting products to manage respiratory tract infections. Taking supplements such as Vitamin C, D, and minerals such as zinc and probiotics offers unique properties to reduce the risk of respiratory tract infection, duration, and severity of infection.
As of 2020, the self-medication segment accounted for the largest revenue share than the prescription-based segment. It can be attributed due to the high percentage of self-medicated supplements using the population around the globe. Further, most of the vitamins and mineral supplements do not require a prescription. One can purchase them from pharmacies, groceries, and any convenience stores. Besides, the growing awareness among the individuals to use immunity-boosting products due to COVID-19 is also expected to provide a high market share to the self-medication segment over the forecast years globally.
Market Report Highlights
- The market is expected to grow well over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of several infectious diseases and growing awareness to improve immune health
- The vitamin and mineral supplements segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to high demand and increasing use for immune health
- The respiratory tract infection application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of immune supplements to reduce the risk of respiratory tract infection across the globe
- The self-medication segment dominated the market in 2020 majorly due to a growing preference for self-medicated use of supplements than prescription-based
- The pharmacies/drug stores segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the availability of a wide range of products and high consumer preference
- North America dominated the market in 2020 majorly due to high spending capacity and increasing uses of immune health supplements in the region
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Immune Health Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope
- Competitive Analysis
- Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis
- Form Estimates & Trend Analysis
- Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
- Mode of Medication Estimates & Trend Analysis
- Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
- Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Bayer AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amway Corp.
- The Nature's Bounty Co.
- Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd
- American Health
- Unilever
- Sanofi
- Novartis
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Nestle
- Danone
