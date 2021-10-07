ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3 2021 RESULTS ON 11 NOVEMBER 2021
London, 7 October 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q3 2021 financial results on Thursday 11 November, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 11 November, at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wc2s3hwk
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +44 (0) 207 192 8338
North American toll-free: +1 877 870 9135
UK toll-free: +44 (0) 800 279 6619
Confirmation Code: 3980665
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
CONTACT INFORMATION
| Martino De Ciccio
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
| Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com
Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 (647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com
