Global Economic and Risk Outlook Online Webinar: Key Risks and Opportunities for Growth in the Coming Year

The 2022 Global Economic and Risk Outlook is one of the world's most sought-after webinars as it gives the audience an in-depth look at the key economic, political, demographic and technological issues that are driving the global economy in the coming years, as well as how an uneven global economic recovery has followed the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights from the 2022 Global Economic and Risk Outlook:

Economic Highlights

The global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains highly uneven, with some economies struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels of output.

More competitive economies with a strong presence in high-tech and high-growth industries have returned to growth much faster than other economies.

Governments will struggle to cope with the huge deficits that resulted from the economic stimulus measures enacted during the pandemic.

The center of global economic power will continue to shift towards the Asia-Pacific region, even as economic growth in China fails to return to earlier levels.

Declining working-age populations, an uncertain outlook for trade and investment, and falling productivity growth rates will make it more difficult to generate long-term economic growth.

Geopolitical Highlights

The growing rivalry between the United States and China will come to dominate many aspects of the global geopolitical climate.

China's growing assertiveness in Asia and further abroad will result in more countries working together to counter China's rising power.

There will be a series of interesting elections taking place in 2022, including those in the United States, Brazil, Australia, France and South Korea.

Political polarization and the fragmentation of politics will make it increasingly difficult for stable governments to be formed and to remain in power in many parts of the world.

Conflict risk will remain dangerously high in many parts of Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and East Europe in 2022.

Agenda

A look back at the previous year

The key factors impacting the global economy in the coming year

The outlook for trade and investment

The look for labor supplies and the supply chain

Regional economic and risk outlooks

The key risks facing the world in the coming year

The key opportunities for growth in the coming year

Q&A

